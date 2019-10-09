HARNESSRACING.COM reports today that World champion pacer Lather Up has been retired. Co-owner George Teague Jr. told harnessracing.com that the 4-year-old son of I’m Gorgeous is being retired as a result of an injury.

Lather Up retires with 23 wins in 37 career starts, with his victories including a 1:46 effort in the $250,000 Graduate Series final in July at the Meadowlands. The time was the fastest ever by a 4-year-old pacer and equaled the all-age mark set by Always B Miki. It is also the fastest mile ever at the Meadowlands.

Lather Up’s biggest victory last year at three was the $760,000 North America Cup at Woodbine Mohawk Park, where he paced his seasonal best of 1:48.1. In addition to his world-record effort in the Graduate final, Lather Up’s wins this year include the $423,000 William Haughton Memorial and the $230,200 Sam McKee Memorial at the Meadowlands. He also won the $330,000 Dan Patch at Hoosier Park in 1:47.2, which equaled the stakes and track record.

Lather Up's last race was on Aug. 31 at Mohawk Park, where he finished second by just a head in 1:48.4 in the $393,750 Canadian Pacing Derby.

