Day At The Track

Lather Up has been sold

07:18 AM 10 Aug 2019 NZST
Lather Up, harness racing
Lather Up and driver Montrell Teague
Mark Hall Photo

A 50 percent share of the world’s co-fastest harness horse, Lather Up, has been sold to a group headed by Taylor Made Sales and Stallions, it was reported by Ernie Martinez of Martinez Equine, who brokered Taylor Made’s previous Standardbred entity, the imported Down Under Lazarus N.

“We were pleased with the reception accorded Lazarus N in his first breeding season at Deo Volente Farms and are confident this co-world champion Lather Up will be proportionately received,” offered Taylor Made’s CEO Duncan Taylor.

According to Martinez, “Further details will be released as they become available; for now it’s on to Hoosier Park for tonight’s running of the Dan Patch.”

 

