Lather Up has been scratched from the Ewart Memorial

Harnessracing.com reported this morning that World champion 4-year-old pacer Lather Up has been scratched from Saturday night’s $440,000 James Ewart Memorial at Scioto Downs. Co-owner George Teague Jr. told harnessracing.com Saturday morning that he was being cautious and scratched Lather Up “sick.”

