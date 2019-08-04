Day At The Track

Lather Up shatters 1-1/8 mile world record

07:08 AM 04 Aug 2019 NZST
Lather Up, harness racing
Lather Up and driver Montrell Teague winning the Sam McKee Memorial
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ -- The $230,000 Sam McKee Memorial for free-for-all pacers on Saturday (Aug. 3) at The Meadowlands was one more sizzling showcase for Lather Up as the pacer broke the 1-1/8 mile record, winning in a world record 1:59.2.
 
Driver Montrell Teague wasted no time getting his charge to the top to set fractions of :25.1, :53 and 1:20.2 before receiving a slight challenge from McWicked on the outside, while This Is The Plan rolled on the inside lane.
 
McWicked attempted to keep pace as the mile mark came up 1:46.3, but he could not stay with This Is The Plan, no less close on Lather Up. The mile marker alone tied the winning mark of Always B Miki at The Meadowlands.
 
Drawing off, Lather Up broke the nine-furlong win record of 2:00.3, set by Lady Shadow in 2016.
 
This Is The Plan finished second; McWicked took third.
 
Teague said, "I was just hoping to be the last one to the front and try to rate the speed as best I can. I saw McWicked come to my side and I was a little nervous, but right when he straightens up off that last turn, it's just like he's leaving out of the gate again. He's unbelievable."
 
Teague said he is never surprised about a race result. "Anything can happen in a race," he said. "It usually doesn't go as planned as easy as [this race] did."
 
He said Lather Up going as he did against older horses was "definitely making his point."
 
Clyde Francis trains Lather Up, whose career earnings are approaching $1.5 million, for owners Gary and Barbara Iles.
 
by Frank Cotolo, for the Hambletonian Society
