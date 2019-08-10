Lather Up ties all-age record at Hoosier Park

ANDERSON, Ind.--August 10, 2019-- Just when one thought they had seen it all, a first quarter in :24.4, a favorite who looked hopelessly beaten in the stretch came a Phoenix out of the ashes as Lather Up showed what the heart of a champion can do even when a victory seemed out of the question.

With a final time of 1:47.2, Lather Up turned in a stunning performance to capture the 26th edition of the $330,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 9. After equaling the World Record with a 1:46 performance two starts ago, Lather Up continued his record-setting trend with a 1:47.2 final time to equal the overall track record at Harrah's Hoosier Park and Dan Patch Stakes record set by Sweet Lou in 2014.

The sparks were flying early as Lather Up surged away from the wings of the gate from post four but was forced to settle for a spot along the rail in third as Filibuster Hanover, with Yannick Gingras in the bike, was a step quicker and grabbed the front from post five. Scott Zeron also gave Jimmy Freight marching orders but with everyone on a mission to the front, eventually settled for a pocket trip. As the field straightened away down the backside, Montrell Teague gave Lather Up the green light and he quickly ranged up to grab command just before the half in :53.3.

The scorching pace continued as Lather Up led the field through the third station in 1:21.3 but Brian Sears and McWicked were on the attack first-over with Always A Prince and Trace Tetrick in tow. McWicked powered past Lather Up and appeared to be the winner but, Lather Up wasn't finished.

In a remarkable rally, Lather Up used a :25.2 final quarter and the inside passing lane to quite literally, pace away from the field. Lather Up finished two lengths to the good while McWicked held on gamely for second. Endeavor and Sam Widger came flying late to round out the trifecta. As the heavy 1-5 favorite, Lather Up returned $2.60 to his backers at the betting windows.

"This is one for the books," trainer Clyde Francis said with an ear to ear smile in the winner's circle. "That's an unbelievable animal is what that is."

"I love that passing lane," Teague laughed. "I had to wait on him in the last turn and McWicked looked like he had a lot of power but my horse loves to chase. That's his game. Once he got through the turn I knew it was game on."

The Teague-Francis duo added their names to the Dan Patch record books for the second time as they were also victorious in the 2016 edition of the race with World Champion, Wiggle It Jiggleit. For Lather Up, he recorded his fourth consecutive victory and eighth win from 11 seasonal starts. The four-year-old Ohio sired, homebred son of Im Gorgeous-Pocket Comb is owned by Gary and Barbara Illes.

It was recently announced that 50 percent interest of Lather Up was sold to a group headed by Taylor Made Sales and Stallions. Taylor Made Sales and Stallions also owned the 2018 Dan Patch Stakes winner, Lazarus N.

"I want to thank Taylor Made for all they do," Ernie Martinez, working in concert with Taylor Made Sales and Stallions, noted. "Lather Up is unbelievable. I've never seen a horse like this--to do what he just did--he's a beast. Putting him in front of the fans like this is exactly what we want to do. What an effort this horse gave tonight in front of all of these fans."

The 26th edition of the Dan Patch Stakes brought life to the track in in several aspects. Racing fans packed the house to witness Harrah's Hoosier Park's signature event and had the opportunity to participate in different promotions throughout the evening. The wagering front also saw much success and offered remarkable value to the horseplayer with full fields and guaranteed wagers throughout the card.

Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue on Saturday, August 10 with a 10-race card. The pick-4 sequence went unsolved and with a carryover in excess of $6,000 in hand, Harrah's Hoosier Park will offer a $20,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 for Saturday's live racing card. With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9.