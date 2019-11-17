Day At The Track

Lather Up 1:46 moves to Sugar Valley Farm

05:37 AM 17 Nov 2019 NZDT
Lather Up
Lather Up
Dave Landry Photo

Lather Up’s ownership announced on Friday (Nov. 15) the decision to stand their world champion at Sugar Valley Farm in Ohio rather than at the new Diamond Creek farm in New York.

“When we saw the overwhelming reception on the part of Ohio breeders coupled with that of top breeders from other states who appreciate the convenience of shipped semen, Adam [Bowden] and I thought it best to stand the horse in Ohio,” said Duncan Taylor of Taylor Made Farm. “He will be standing at Sugar Valley Farm as a Diamond Creek / Taylor Made Stallion.

“We could not be more excited about the addition of Lather Up, the co-fastest horse on the planet, to our stellar roster,” Joe McLead of Sugar Valley Farm said. “With Ohio re-establishing itself as a top state in the industry with a top notch stakes program and opportunities galore, it became more apparent to us at Sugar Valley to continue the full court press to bring Lather Up back to Ohio.

“Our industry has the appeal of the most prolific thoroughbred operation, in Duncan Taylor & Taylor Made Farm, wanting to be a part of Ohio’s program. It is quite humbling to be working alongside of them, standing the fastest pacer in Lather Up and a champion trotter in What The Hill. Working with Adam Bowden and Diamond Creek Farm while standing Downbytheseaside has been tremendous.”

Lather Up was described by the Daily Racing Form as “the fastest horse in harness racing history” when he equaled Always B Miki’s world record time for the mile in 1:46. He also set multiple track records from ages 2 to 4. Lather Up established a new track record in one of every five starts, an achievement that will likely define him as one of the most accomplished Standardbreds .

All inquiries regarding season or share purchases should be directed to Diamond Creek Farm.

Lather Up in The Haughton Final 

The $230,200 Sam McKee Memorial for free-for-all pacers on Saturday (Aug. 3) at The Meadowlands was one more sizzling showcase for Lather Up as the pacer broke the 1-1/8 mile record, winning in a world record 1:59.2. Hear from Montrell Teague and Sam Mckee's family

On July 6, 2019, Montrell Teague drove the four year old pacer Lather Up to a winning victory in 1:46 flat. That time equals the fastest mile in the history the sport! Lather Up, who resides in Delaware, is trained by Clyde Francis and owned by Harrington residents Gary & Barbara Isles. In this segment was talk with Montrell about this eye popping mile!

Engage brain before opening mouth
17-Nov-2019 10:11 AM NZDT
