Lauren has her Miracle tactic worked out

Harness racing driver Lauren Tritton knows what it takes to qualify a horse for the Miracle Mile. There has been only one other female driver that has competed in more Miracle Miles since the race has been held at Menangle and that is Natalie Rasmussen.

And this Saturday night at Menangle the 24-year-old Tritton has a chance to earn her spot in next week’s $750,000 scintillating sprint.

The first chance is Anything For Love in the Group 1 Allied Express Sprint (1609m).

Facing defending Miracle Mile champion Lennytheshark and $2.10 TAB fixed Odds favourite Soho Tribeca, Tritton has her tactic in mind.

“I will have to drive him extremely aggressive . . . it’s the way he likes to race,” said Tritton.

“He is facing a lot better horses but I can’t let that worry me, he has run 1:49 before and the only way to beat ‘Lenny’ is to make him do the work.

“I also think Heaven Rocks is the silent assassin of this race but I just have to focus on my job.”

With the removal of the two emergencies, Anything For Love will start from gate three.

The gelding overcome barrier nine last week to win at Menangle rating the mile in 1:50.4.

“He was super last week and we couldn’t be happier with the way he has come through it,” said Tritton who co-trains the pacer with husband Shane Tritton.

The duo also have Yayas Hot Spot engaged in this qualifier with Jack Trainor set to drive.

In the Group 1 Canadian Club Sprint (1609m) Tritton not only has to face harness racing’s pin-up pacer Lazarus but her drive Franco Nelson will have to deal with drawing the outside gate.

“He’s drawn out wide so it limits what we can do but what I do know is that I’m not going to hand the race to them,” said Tritton.

“Often in these big races when the fancies draw well, they get to the front and run a slow quarter which makes it impossible when coming from behind.

“I’ll have to play it by ear.”

Team Tritton have 13 runners engaged on Saturday night including New South Wales Derby and Oaks prospects and Ladyship Mile hopeful Angel In White which now gains a run in the Group 3 Robin Dundee Stakes (1609m).

“I’m really excited about her,” said Tritton.

“She showed her presence in the Chariots, she finished seventh but she broke 1:50 for her individual time.

“She has come through the run very well and will be all guns blazing for this race.”

