Laurie Lee fights for feature win

Laurie Lee earned herself a visit to the winner’s circle with a tenacious first-over effort in the Yonkers Raceway harness racing feature pace on Wednesday night.

The four-year-old grabbed the third spot on the rail for leading driver Jordan Stratton and remained in position through the first quarter mile in :28.3 and half in :57.4. Stratton activated her to the outside as the field of eight turned for its final backstretch trip, and they reached the leader’s bridle by the three-quarters in 1:26.

Longtime leader Dragon Roll (Jason Bartlett) battled with Laurie Lee throughout the final turn and into the lane. Laurie Lee proved stronger as she put Dragon Roll away in mid-stretch and scored a one-length victory in 1:54.3.

Dragon Roll finished second, and Somebeachsomefra (Scott Zeron) closed for show. The winner paid $12.40.

LAURIE LEE REPLAY

Laurie Lee, a Royel Millennium mare, has now earned more than $135,000 and won 13 races in her 27 career tries. Peter Pellegrino of Milford owns and trains.

With only one win on the Wednesday program, Stratton’s gap to second-place driver George Brennan diminished as the latter won two on the night. Stratton now leads Brennan 133-124 in the drivers’ standings. Daniel Dube, who was winless in seven starts on the night, is third with 77.

Also on the card, Lucky June Bug, a five-year-old trotting gelding by Lucky Chucky , crossed the $100,000 earnings threshold with his win in the fourth race. Stanley Zombrick Jr. trains for Michael Pozefsky of Saratoga Springs, William Pozefsky of Albany, and Myron Ekstein of Henderson.

Yonkers Raceway will be back on Thursday, May 27 to host 11 races. The first post will be 7:15 p.m. EDT.

For full race results, click here.