Lazarus - 2020 Vision

Lazarus N, the Wonder from Down Under, a true harness racing superstar

It is beyond doubt that one of New Zealand’s greatest harness racing exports is the standardbred stallion, Lazarus. His strength, stamina and speed – and sheer willingness to win – was equal to the best of the best of “All Blacks” forwards.

During his Southern Hemisphere racing career, he entertained the crowds, broke the hearts of his competitors and endeared himself to not only racing tragics – but any sporting enthusiast who recognised a true champion.

The handsome black stallion simply oozed class!

His outstanding record and credentials were recognised in North America and he was subsequently purchased by Taylor Made Stallions to race in the United States and Canada - and then to undertake a career as a sire, post racing.

Lazarus undertook his first North American season as a sire at Deo Volente Farms, New Jersey in 2019. The translation of the Latin “Deo Volente” to the English equivalent is “God Willing”. The Heavens must have been smiling on Lazarus as he received an outstanding book of mares and returned a fertility rate close to eighty per cent.

Australia’s premier harness racing club – Club Menangle – subsequently purchased the Southern Hemisphere breeding rights to Lazarus . Club Menangle is located in the heart of the birthplace of Australian merino breeding, the Macarthur region of New South Wales.

Club Menangle and Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga Wagga NSW entered into a partnership to stand Lazarus at Wagga Wagga, the gateway to one of Australia’s premier agricultural regions, the historic Riverina.

Lazarus winning his first USA start in the Dan Patch Stakes.

After an extremely promising start to his Southern Hemisphere siring career, returns from services became varied, with hits and misses throughout the season. Shortly prior to his return to North America and following exhaustive investigation by veterinarians at Charles Sturt University, Goulburn Valley Equine, Sydney University and the University of Newcastle a subfertility issue was identified which appears to have been related to scrotal damage somewhere in his travels to Australia.

Following his return to Deo Valente Farms for the 2020 North America breeding season, his semen production was returning to normal - as the veterinarians predicted. Early returns suggest an “in-foal” rate in the high eighties, in North America.

Club Menangle and Yirribee Stud are excited by the early North American fertility rates and look forward to his return to the Southern Hemisphere in the Spring of 2020.

Since shuttling back to North America, the world has been turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the lives of many and the serious economic damage being wrought across the globe.

As an industry driven partner, Club Menangle recognises that broodmare owners will face serious financial challenges, post the outbreak of Covid-19. The Club has determined that it will support broodmare owners by providing a post Covid-19 bonus and implement a new Southern Hemisphere fee structure for Lazarus.

Recognising the impact Covid-19 will have on economic activity and the use of scarce capital resources, the Club will play its part in harness racing’s recovery by reducing Lazarus’ service fee to $8,000, including GST.

The revised Covid-19 service fee structure will also provide an additional bonus to broodmare owners who booked to Lazarus in 2019. This fee will apply to each booking made to Lazarus in 2019, whether semen was ordered or otherwise.

The additional bonus available to those who booked to Lazarus in 2019 recognises the commitment broodmare owners made to one of the Southern Hemisphere’s greatest standardbred champions, last year. Some of whom chose to try on a number of occasions.

The bonus will provide a further reduction to $6,000.

Club Menangle intends to contact broodmare owners in Australia and New Zealand who made bookings to Lazarus last year to offer the reduced Covid-19 service fee.

Club Menangle looks forward to the return of Lazarus this spring.

Club Menangle