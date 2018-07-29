Lazarus N cruises in 1:48.3 Meadowlands qualifier

Lazarus N, with a :25.3 last quarter mile for harness racing driver Yannick Gingras, was able to beat North America Cup winner Lather Up, by one and one-quarter lengths in 1:48.3 in his USA qualifying win Saturday morning at the Meadowland.

It was Lather Up and driver Montrell Teague who left from post seven to take the early lead over Lazarus N in :28.2. The field then raced in alignment past the half mile in :55.3 and then the action began to heat up.

Approaching the three-quarter mile marker, Gingras came first-over with Lazarus N and brushed right by Lather Up in 1:23.

As they came down the stretch, Teague tried to urge Lather Up to come back against Lazarus N, but Lazarus N proved to be the strong horse as Lather Up could gain no ground on the winner. Blood Line (Andrew McCarthy) was third.

The last half mile was also super impressive in :53 flat.

"I couldn't be any happier with him," said Yannick as he dashed off to catch a flight to The Meadows for today's Adios stake. "He's very easy on himself and had tons of pace."

Trained by Jimmy Takter for the Taylor Made Stallions of Nicholasville, KY, Lazarus is the richest Standardbred of all time down under. The son of Bettor's Delight came to the USA from New Zealand, seeking to break the world record of Always N Miki of 1:46 and then become a duel hemisphere stallion, serving stud both in North America and Australasia.

Lazarus N