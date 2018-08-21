Lazarus N supplemented to Canadian Pacing Derby

MILTON, ON - August 20, 2018 - The deadline for supplements to this year's Canadian Pacing Derby and Maple Leaf Trot was Monday morning and the Woodbine Race Office received payments from the connections of Lazarus N and Dancer Hall.

A $40,000 payment was required to supplement to the Canadian Pacing Derby or Maple Leaf Trot.

"The Wonder from Down Under" Lazarus N will be making his second start on North American soil in the Canadian Pacing Derby. The six-year-old stallion won his U.S. debut on August 10 at Hoosier Park in the $325,000 Dan Patch.

Earlier this year, Lazarus N was purchased by Taylor Made Stallion and brought to North America with eyes on the top races for older pacers and a potential World Record. The son of Bettors Delight, out of Christian Cullen mare Bethany, dominated the racing scene Down Under, winning 35 of 45 starts and earning $2.6 million prior to being purchased.

Lazarus N races for Hall of Fame trainer Jimmy Takter.

Dancer Hall has been a breakout star this season at Woodbine Mohawk Park and now the four-year-old will get the opportunity to take on the sport's best in the Maple Leaf Trot.

A son of Deweycheatumnhowe, Dancer Hall has won seven of his last 10 starts heading into the Maple Leaf Trot. His most recent victory was 4 3/4 lengths score in the $75,000 Earl Rowe Invitational on Sunday evening at Georgian Downs.

The Paul Reid trainee has been starring in the Woodbine Preferred this summer, having posted four wins and three runner-up finishes in seven Preferred starts.

Dancer Hall is eight for 13 this season with $173,500 earned for owners 1187422 Ontario Inc. of Ottawa. His career numbers currently sit at 16 wins and $273,150 earned.

Entries for this year's Canadian Pacing Derby and Maple Leaf Trot are due Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. If necessary, eliminations for both events will be contested this Saturday (August 25) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.