Day At The Track

Lazarus N supplemented to Canadian Pacing Derby

04:12 AM 21 Aug 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lazarus N, harness racing Dancer Hall, harness racing
Lazarus N and driver Yannick Gingras winning the Dan Patch Stakes
Dean Gilette photo
Dancer Hall winning the Preferred Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park
New Image Media photo

MILTON, ON - August 20, 2018 - The deadline for supplements to this year's Canadian Pacing Derby and Maple Leaf Trot was Monday morning and the Woodbine Race Office received payments from the connections of Lazarus N and Dancer Hall.

A $40,000 payment was required to supplement to the Canadian Pacing Derby or Maple Leaf Trot.

"The Wonder from Down Under" Lazarus N will be making his second start on North American soil in the Canadian Pacing Derby. The six-year-old stallion won his U.S. debut on August 10 at Hoosier Park in the $325,000 Dan Patch.

Earlier this year, Lazarus N was purchased by Taylor Made Stallion and brought to North America with eyes on the top races for older pacers and a potential World Record. The son of Bettors Delight, out of Christian Cullen mare Bethany, dominated the racing scene Down Under, winning 35 of 45 starts and earning $2.6 million prior to being purchased.

Lazarus N races for Hall of Fame trainer Jimmy Takter.

Dancer Hall has been a breakout star this season at Woodbine Mohawk Park and now the four-year-old will get the opportunity to take on the sport's best in the Maple Leaf Trot.

A son of Deweycheatumnhowe, Dancer Hall has won seven of his last 10 starts heading into the Maple Leaf Trot. His most recent victory was 4 3/4 lengths score in the $75,000 Earl Rowe Invitational on Sunday evening at Georgian Downs.

The Paul Reid trainee has been starring in the Woodbine Preferred this summer, having posted four wins and three runner-up finishes in seven Preferred starts.

Dancer Hall is eight for 13 this season with $173,500 earned for owners 1187422 Ontario Inc. of Ottawa. His career numbers currently sit at 16 wins and $273,150 earned.

Entries for this year's Canadian Pacing Derby and Maple Leaf Trot are due Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. If necessary, eliminations for both events will be contested this Saturday (August 25) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Communications

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

64th Yonkers Trot attracts eight starters
21-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
Major Leaguer hits home run at Plainridge
21-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
Dorsoduro Hanover, Done Well clinch PASS berths
21-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Proper One wins fourth straight race
21-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Pridecrest sharp in Open Trot victory
21-Aug-2018 04:08 AM NZST
Goshen Yearling Sale offers talented prospects
21-Aug-2018 03:08 AM NZST
Maryland Sire Stakes action at Ocean Downs
21-Aug-2018 01:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News