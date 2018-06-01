Day At The Track

Lazarus arrives at the Takter Stable

06:08 AM 01 Jun 2018 NZST
Lazarus with Ernie Martinez and Jimmy Takter
Lazarus with Ernie Martinez and Jimmy Takter
Vicki Wright Photography
Lazarus with Ernie Martinez and Jimmy Takter
Vicki Wright Photography

Lazarus, considered the best Down Under harness racing horse since the immortal Cardigan Bay has arrived at the Jimmy Takter stable in East, Windsor, New Jersey to begin preparations for a North American campaign that may include an assault on the 1:46 all time world record for one mile set by Always B Miki in 2014.

It is recalled that the same Jimmy Takter was the trainer for Always B Miki during that one’s record season. His Down Under trainer-driver Mark Purdom has been quoted as believing Lazarus will “indeed be up to that task”

Lazarus won 35 out of 45 starts in Australia and New Zealand many on half mile tracks at assorted distances in bulky fields. He won 6 of 8 starts at age two setting a hemisphere record of 1:52.9 in which his final quarter was officially clocked in :25.1. Lazarus was undefeated at age three winning al eight of his starts.

In all, Lazarus is by far the richest son of his famed “Dual Hemisphere sire Bettor’s Delight with earnings of $3,821,066.

by Bob Marks

