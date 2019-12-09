Lazarus attracts book of 250 mares

Champion pacer Lazarus has already more than 250 confirmed bookings from Australia and New Zealand breeders for his first 'down under' season at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga.

The dual NZ harness racing Horse of the Year served 136 mares in his initial season in New Jersey earlier this year.

Former Canadian 2YO of the Year Warrawee Needy, whose first Australian crop of two-year-olds have impressed leading trainers, received an unexpected boost from North America recently.

Astrmowin, the dam of the smart two-year-old Noch Ten (1:55), is to be sent to Australia next year to be served by Warrawee Needy and the resultant progeny will race in this country.

On the subject of North America, the outstanding TINTIN IN AMERICA mare Shartin was ranked No 1 in the Hambletonian Society and Breeders Crown poll for 2019. She earned $982,177 from 15 wins and three seconds in 19 starts.

Million Dollar Cam's exciting four-year-old son Hudsen chalked up his third success on end and his fourth from five outings this season when he came from last to win at Bendigo, rating 1:56.4 over 2150 metres.

Our Millionaire, another of Million Dollar Cam's four-year-old crop, completed his fourth win on end at the Cranbourne Cup meeting.

Hudsen and Our Millionaire were both bred by Yirribee Pacing Stud.

Other stud-sired winners for the week were the three-year-old Fornaroli (by Caribbean Blaster) and Olympic Gem (by Million Dollar Cam) who both registered their first victories at Bathurst and Wagga respectively.