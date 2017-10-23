Lazarus goes back to back

Harness racing champion Lazarus well and truly cemented his favouritism for the Christchurch Casino New Zealand Trotting Cup by winning the time honoured Ashburton Flying Stakes today.

The Ashburton Flying Stakes is an important lead-up to the Cup and it is the second year in succession that Lazarus has won the race, and the fourth year in a row that the winner has come from the Purdon/Rasmussen stable.

Today the nuggety son of Bettor's Delight had to sprint his last half in close to 53 seconds to get past his well performed stablemate Dream About Me who had led for the majority of the race, but did it well enough to suggest he will be one of the hottest Cup favourites in recent years when the big race rolls around in November.

Dream About Me was game in defeat running second, after leading most of the way and running the winner to a neck at the line, with Heaven Rocks running on into third.

Piccadilly Princess ran fourth giving the All Stars Stable the first four in the race.

Lazarus ran the 2400m stand in 2-56.2 with the last 800m cut out in 53.7 seconds and the closing 400m in 26.1. He will now head to Kaikoura for the Kaikoura Cup next Monday.

Earlier in the day The Dorchester smashed the New Zealand 2400m mobile record after working hard during the race to lead and then running away from his rivals in the straight.

The Mitchell Kerr trained colt paced the 2400m mobile in 2-52.5, a mile rate of 1-55.6. The last 800m was run in a slick 55.8 with The Dorchester winning by more than seven lengths at the line.

Lazarus winning the Ashburton Flying Stakes.

