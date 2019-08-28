Lazarus featured on 9 News

Harness racing's champion race horse Lazarus has featured on Channel Nine News in Australia.

An icon of harness racing both "Down Under" and in North America, Lazarus won over $4 million dollars in stakes when racing but now the international super star is embarking on a stud career at Yirribee Pacing Stud in Wagga.

Club Menangle own the rights to the outstanding stallion in the Southern Hemisphere, with 170 mares already booked in, including Tara Gold, dam of the legendary pacer Tiger Tara.

Other high profile mares booked to Lazarus in Australia are the 2002 2YO of the Year Lombo La Fe Fe, the NSW Ladyship Mile winner Vansumic, Miss Trickin Lombo (Vic. Silver Chalice), Ocean Diva (1:51.1), Gilt Bromac NZ (Vic. Gold Chalice), Rarifield Air USA (sister to Rocknroll Hanover), National Gallery (dam of Rocknroll Icon), Texan Cowgirl (dam of Aussie Reactor 1:50.6, $616,425), Magic Maddy Lombo (dam of three $100,000 winners), Eyes Of Courage (dam of Ameretto $565,419), Very Chic (Shakamaker Classic) and The Blue Lotus NZ (1:56.6).