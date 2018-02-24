Lazarus “felt good” in last hit-out

Champion harness racing pacer Lazarus’s star is starting to shine brighter again just in time for Saturday night’s $750,000 Ainsworth Miracle Mile.

But trainer Mark Purdon still isn’t certain it will be enough for a horror week to end in glory.

Lazarus has been a huge drifter in Miracle Mile markets after he was beaten into third in his prelude last Saturday, troubled by the lingering effects of a virus.

Purdon has spent almost every waking minute with the superstar pacer this week as he tries to become the first horse to win harness racing’s Grand Slam of the New Zealand Cup, Inter Dominion, Hunter Cup and Miracle Mile in the same season.

And the Hall Of Fame trainer says the signs are very encouraging.

“His blood report suggests his health is back to normal,” Purdon said.

“And he worked well on Thursday morning, like he was back to normal.

“But it is a bit of a trick with him that he is not a sensational trackworker because he is so laid back.

“He is not one of those aggressive horses in his work that he will do something stunning by himself.

“So because of that you never see the best, or anything really stressing, from him in work.

“But he felt good, definitely not like there was anything off, so he will be better than last week.”

What punters want to know is whether the version of Lazarus who was so crushing in the first three legs of the Grand Slam will turn up at Menangle on Saturday night?

“I’d love to say yes but I can’t say I am as confident I was before the other races because of his setback.

“I am pretty sure he will run in three and he can definitely win but what I don’t know is what affect the last 10 days will have on him and whether he will be able to pace 1:47 coming from wide on the track.”

The Miracle Mile is at 9.32pm this Saturday.

Michael Guerin