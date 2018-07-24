Despite being on the other side of the globe, Lazarus is still King.

The champion pacer is gearing up for a racing campaign on North American soil in the coming months following his sale earlier this year and the charismatic stallion is still very much on everyone’s mind.

And with good reason.

The 2017/18 Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit season has come to a close and the Bettors Delight entire has claimed back to back titles following another brilliant season.

Lazarus amassed 304 points during the term.

Points are awarded during the Grand Circuit, 100 points for a win, 60 points for second, 40 points for third, and so on, to last placing.

The eight leg series which commenced back in 1977 is now worth more than $4.4 million and starts in October at Melbourne with the Victoria Cup followed by the New Zealand Cup in Christchurch, Inter Dominion (Perth), Auckland Cup, WA Pacing Cup, Hunter Cup, Miracle Mile before concluding with the Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship.

The Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen trained star becomes the first pacer since Christen Me (2014/15) to record back to back titles as Grand Circuit champion.

His Grand Circuit haul during the season included the New Zealand Cup, Inter Dominion and Hunter Cup while his only unplaced run for the season came at his most recent start, finishing 7th in the Miracle Mile in Australasian record time.

While Young Rufus and Smolda have been crowned previous Grand Circuit champions, Lazarus becomes the first horse from the All Stars stable to record back to back titles.

Overall, he won 8 of his 13 starts while amassing more than $1.6 million in prizemoney.

The All Stars stable claimed 4 of the 8 legs with Lazarus winning three events while Vincent won the Auckland Cup.

The full list of Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit winners during the season were Lennytheshark (Victoria Cup), Lazarus (New Zealand Cup), Lazarus (Inter Dominion), Vincent (Auckland Cup), Soho Tribeca (WA Pacing Cup), Lazarus (Hunter Cup), My Field Marshal (Miracle Mile) and Let It Ride (Blacks A Fake Qld Championship).

And the Top 5 point scorers were;

Lazarus – 304 points

Soho Tribeca – 205

Tiger Tara – 145

Lennytheshark – 134

Chicago Bull – 120

Congratulations to the owners of Lazarus – Phil & Glenys Kennard, Trevor Casey and Kevin Riseley.

Hoofnote – Lazarus is now trained by Jimmy Takter after being purchased by Taylor Made Stallions.