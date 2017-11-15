Day At The Track

Lazarus passes Winx

06:55 PM 15 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lazarus, harness racing
Lazarus
Race Images Photo

With his second successive New Zealand Cup win on Tuesday the raging Inter Dominion favourite Lazarus cruised past Winx notching his 25th harness racing Group and Listed Race win.

In fact his record overall is also better than the champion thoroughbred mare.

Career Record

Lazarus             36 starts           31 wins             2 seconds         3 thirds             0 unplaced

Winx                 32 starts           26 wins             3 seconds         0 thirds             3 unplaced

Group and Listed Race record

Lazarus             28 starts           25 wins             1 second          2 thirds             0 unplaced

Winx                 30 starts           24 wins             3 seconds         0 thirds             3 unplaced

One of Lazarus’s third placings in a Group One race was his third in the Group One New Zealand Sires Stakes final for 2yo colts and geldings on 15th May 2015.

The first four home in that race were Lets Chase The Dream, Motu Premier, Lazarus and Shandale and all four will line up in Perth in the 2017 Inter Dominion Championship next week.

Western Australia’s leading fancy for the Inter Dominion in Chicago Bull could only manage ninth place in that elite field while a couple of other current WA horses in Gaz Wannabet and Harry Hoo finished 12th and 13th respectively.

Lazarus arrives in Perth on Sunday for his 2017 Inter Dominion campaign. Winx is unlikely to ever arrive in Perth

Alan Parker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

He's now 'Boxcars Bartlett'
15-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
Gweneeee J again in feature
15-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
Corey Callahan wins 5, his dad trains 2
15-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
Ariana G remains in top spot in Poll
15-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
Bessie back on top in feature
15-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
'Seaside' surges to Matron
15-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Meadowlands call for 'Drivers Only' meeting
15-Nov-2017 02:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News