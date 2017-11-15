Lazarus passes Winx

With his second successive New Zealand Cup win on Tuesday the raging Inter Dominion favourite Lazarus cruised past Winx notching his 25th harness racing Group and Listed Race win.

In fact his record overall is also better than the champion thoroughbred mare.

Career Record

Lazarus 36 starts 31 wins 2 seconds 3 thirds 0 unplaced

Winx 32 starts 26 wins 3 seconds 0 thirds 3 unplaced

Group and Listed Race record

Lazarus 28 starts 25 wins 1 second 2 thirds 0 unplaced

Winx 30 starts 24 wins 3 seconds 0 thirds 3 unplaced

One of Lazarus’s third placings in a Group One race was his third in the Group One New Zealand Sires Stakes final for 2yo colts and geldings on 15th May 2015.

The first four home in that race were Lets Chase The Dream, Motu Premier, Lazarus and Shandale and all four will line up in Perth in the 2017 Inter Dominion Championship next week.

Western Australia’s leading fancy for the Inter Dominion in Chicago Bull could only manage ninth place in that elite field while a couple of other current WA horses in Gaz Wannabet and Harry Hoo finished 12th and 13th respectively.

Lazarus arrives in Perth on Sunday for his 2017 Inter Dominion campaign. Winx is unlikely to ever arrive in Perth

Alan Parker