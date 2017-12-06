Lazarus poised to become richest offspring

With a first prize of $605,000 on offer in Friday night’s $1.1 million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final a win will give star New Zealand harness racing stallion Lazarus the status of the richest offspring of Bettors Delight anywhere in the world regardless of the quirks caused by currency conversion between countries.
The pre-post favourite, Lazarus has never missed a placing in his entire career and has finished in the first two at 36 of his 39 starts to date and first place on Friday will take his stakes tally to $3,317,139.
Bettors Delight has sired 33 individuals which have each earned in excess of $1 million with 19 of them bred in the USA, 12 in New Zealand and two in Australia.
His two Australian bred sons are headed by dual Inter Dominion champion Beautide $2,183,132.
Currently the richest son of Bettors Delight is the American bred stallion All Bets Off with earnings of $2,932,554. The complete list of millionaires sired by Bettors Delight is as follows
|
Horse Name
|
Sex
|
Year
|
Dam
|
Sire of Dam
|
Stakes
|
All Bets Off USA
|
c
|
2011
|
Armbro Penelope USA
|
Dexter Nukes USA
|
$2,932,554
|
Darlins Delight USA
|
f
|
2003
|
Town Pro USA
|
Big Towner USA
|
$2,901,926
|
Bettor Sweet USA
|
g
|
2005
|
Sweet Future USA
|
Falcons Future USA
|
$2,782,353
|
Lazarus NZ
|
c
|
2012
|
Bethany NZ
|
Christian Cullen NZ
|
$2,712,139
|
Southwind Tempo USA
|
f
|
2004
|
Tsunami Hanover USA
|
Artsplace USA
|
$2,396,362
|
Betting Line USA
|
c
|
2013
|
Heathers Western USA
|
Western Hanover USA
|
$2,238,518
|
Beautide
|
g
|
2007
|
Gorse Bush
|
Ticket To Heaven USA
|
$2,183,132
|
Bettors Edge USA
|
g
|
2009
|
Spring Wind USA
|
Life Sign USA
|
$2,010,627
|
Bit Of A Legend NZ
|
c
|
2009
|
Sokys Legend NZ
|
Sokys Atom USA
|
$1,910,356
|
Adore Me NZ
|
f
|
2009
|
Scuse Me NZ
|
B Gs Bunny USA
|
$1,677,032
|
Betterthancheddar USA
|
c
|
2008
|
Lady Ashlee Ann USA
|
Camtastic USA
|
$1,636,086
|
Kenneth J USA
|
c
|
2004
|
Advantest USA
|
Artsplace USA
|
$1,592,755
|
See You At Peelers USA
|
f
|
2008
|
West Side Glory USA
|
Western Ideal USA
|
$1,573,260
|
Have Faith In Me NZ
|
g
|
2011
|
Scuse Me NZ
|
B Gs Bunny USA
|
$1,444,872
|
Forensic Z Tam USA
|
c
|
2004
|
Lady Indigo USA
|
Falcon Seelster USA
|
$1,346,924
|
L A Delight USA
|
f
|
2013
|
West Of L A USA
|
Western Hanover USA
|
$1,296,724
|
Gold Ace NZ
|
c
|
2007
|
Hill Of Gold NZ
|
In The Pocket USA
|
$1,247,053
|
Dynamic Youth USA
|
g
|
2009
|
Always True USA
|
Western Hanover USA
|
$1,222,572
|
Vegas Vacation USA
|
g
|
2010
|
Dont You Smile USA
|
Grinfromeartoear USA
|
$1,162,272
|
Domethatagain USA
|
c
|
2009
|
Road Sign USA
|
Life Sign USA
|
$1,153,544
|
Tiger Tara NZ
|
c
|
2010
|
Tara Gold NZ
|
Dream Away USA
|
$1,136,930
|
Venus Delight USA
|
f
|
2010
|
Venus Killean USA
|
Run The Table USA
|
$1,135,356
|
Caribbean Blaster
|
c
|
2007
|
Kalypso
|
Safely Kept USA
|
$1,113,677
|
Chicago Bull NZ
|
g
|
2012
|
Chicago Blues NZ
|
Christian Cullen NZ
|
$1,112,069
|
Hulas Z Tam USA
|
f
|
2007
|
Tsunami Hanover USA
|
Artsplace USA
|
$1,076,610
|
Fashion Delight USA
|
g
|
2008
|
B Js Sunshine USA
|
Artsplace USA
|
$1,074,303
|
Arden Rooney NZ
|
g
|
2009
|
Tosca Hanover NZ
|
Walton Hanover USA
|
$1,070,230
|
Symphony In Motion USA
|
f
|
2004
|
Malocchio USA
|
Albert Albert USA
|
$1,065,949
|
Dream About Me NZ
|
f
|
2012
|
Splendid Dreams NZ
|
Dream Away USA
|
$1,043,170
|
Bettor Cover Lover NZ
|
f
|
2007
|
Front Cover Lover NZ
|
Whats Next USA
|
$1,026,427
|
Highview Tommy NZ
|
c
|
2005
|
Baptism Of Fire NZ
|
Christian Cullen NZ
|
$1,021,904
|
Up Front Kellie Jo USA
|
f
|
2006
|
Lifes Highway USA
|
Life Sign USA
|
$1,016,922
|
Ohoka Punter NZ
|
c
|
2009
|
Millwood Minisota NZ
|
Christian Cullen NZ
|
$1,007,087
Alan Parker