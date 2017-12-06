Day At The Track

Lazarus poised to become richest offspring

01:44 PM 06 Dec 2017 NZDT
Bettors Delight, harness racing
Bettors Delight

With a first prize of $605,000 on offer in Friday night’s $1.1 million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final a win will give star New Zealand harness racing stallion Lazarus the status of the richest offspring of Bettors Delight anywhere in the world regardless of the quirks caused by currency conversion between countries.

The pre-post favourite, Lazarus has never missed a placing in his entire career and has finished in the first two at 36 of his 39 starts to date and first place on Friday will take his stakes tally to $3,317,139.

Bettors Delight has sired 33 individuals which have each earned in excess of $1 million with 19 of them bred in the USA, 12 in New Zealand and two in Australia.

His two Australian bred sons are headed by dual Inter Dominion champion Beautide $2,183,132.

Currently the richest son of Bettors Delight is the American bred stallion All Bets Off with earnings of $2,932,554. The complete list of millionaires sired by Bettors Delight is as follows

Horse Name

Sex

  Year

   Dam

Sire of Dam

Stakes

All Bets Off USA

c

2011

Armbro Penelope USA

Dexter Nukes USA

$2,932,554

Darlins Delight USA

f

2003

Town Pro USA

Big Towner USA

$2,901,926

Bettor Sweet USA

g

2005

Sweet Future USA

Falcons Future USA

$2,782,353

Lazarus NZ

c

2012

Bethany NZ

Christian Cullen NZ

$2,712,139

Southwind Tempo USA

f

2004

Tsunami Hanover USA

Artsplace USA

$2,396,362

Betting Line USA

c

2013

Heathers Western USA

Western Hanover USA

$2,238,518

Beautide

g

2007

Gorse Bush

Ticket To Heaven USA

$2,183,132

Bettors Edge USA

g

2009

Spring Wind USA

Life Sign USA

$2,010,627

Bit Of A Legend NZ

c

2009

Sokys Legend NZ

Sokys Atom USA

$1,910,356

Adore Me NZ

f

2009

Scuse Me NZ

B Gs Bunny USA

$1,677,032

Betterthancheddar USA

c

2008

Lady Ashlee Ann USA

Camtastic USA

$1,636,086

Kenneth J USA

c

2004

Advantest USA

Artsplace USA

$1,592,755

See You At Peelers USA

f

2008

West Side Glory USA

Western Ideal USA

$1,573,260

Have Faith In Me NZ

g

2011

Scuse Me NZ

B Gs Bunny USA

$1,444,872

Forensic Z Tam USA

c

2004

Lady Indigo USA

Falcon Seelster USA

$1,346,924

L A Delight USA

f

2013

West Of L A USA

Western Hanover USA

$1,296,724

Gold Ace NZ

c

2007

Hill Of Gold NZ

In The Pocket USA

$1,247,053

Dynamic Youth USA

g

2009

Always True USA

Western Hanover USA

$1,222,572

Vegas Vacation USA

g

2010

Dont You Smile USA

Grinfromeartoear USA

$1,162,272

Domethatagain USA

c

2009

Road Sign USA

Life Sign USA

$1,153,544

Tiger Tara NZ

c

2010

Tara Gold NZ

Dream Away USA

$1,136,930

Venus Delight USA

f

2010

Venus Killean USA

Run The Table USA

$1,135,356

Caribbean Blaster

c

2007

Kalypso

Safely Kept USA

$1,113,677

Chicago Bull NZ

g

2012

Chicago Blues NZ

Christian Cullen NZ

$1,112,069

Hulas Z Tam USA

f

2007

Tsunami Hanover USA

Artsplace USA

$1,076,610

Fashion Delight USA

g

2008

B Js Sunshine USA

Artsplace USA

$1,074,303

Arden Rooney NZ

g

2009

Tosca Hanover NZ

Walton Hanover USA

$1,070,230

Symphony In Motion USA

f

2004

Malocchio USA

Albert Albert USA

$1,065,949

Dream About Me NZ

f

2012

Splendid Dreams NZ

Dream Away USA

$1,043,170

Bettor Cover Lover NZ

f

2007

Front Cover Lover NZ

Whats Next USA

$1,026,427

Highview Tommy NZ

c

2005

Baptism Of Fire NZ

Christian Cullen NZ

$1,021,904

Up Front Kellie Jo USA

f

2006

Lifes Highway USA

Life Sign USA

$1,016,922

Ohoka Punter NZ

c

2009

Millwood Minisota NZ

Christian Cullen NZ

$1,007,087

Alan Parker

Stallion Name

