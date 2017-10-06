Day At The Track

Lazarus reclaims Cup favouritism

08:45 PM 06 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lazarus,Harness racing
Lazarus and Mark Purdon

Champion harness racing pacer Lazarus has won the (G2) $50,000 Inkwise Canterbury Classic at Addington tonight, and in the process reclaimed his status as New Zealand Trotting Cup favourite with the TAB bookmakers. 

Lazarus who was only in to the field to get the race off the ground, began well for driver Mark Purdon and trailed for most of the race, before zipping up the passing lane to grab the leader Have Faith In Me with 50m to go.

The winner paced the the 2600m stand in 3-19.3 with a final 800m in a quick 55.3 and 400m in 26.1 seconds. 

Heaven Rocks who was expected to be more forward than Lazarus and a better chance tonight, never paced well at any stage and dropped out to finish last of the five horse field.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen said, "early indications by the vet, was that Heavens Rock had suffered a fractured pastern, but they would be investigating further after the horse had cooled down".

Earlier in the night Bordeaux won the Canterbury Park Trotting Cup for Flaxton (North Canterbury) trainer Philip Iggo

Bordeaux was taken to the front by driver Dexter Dunn after 600m and he led for the rest of the race, before holding off the strong finish of Great Things Happen and Gavin Smith, to win by a narrow margin.

Dexter drove a double for the night when Pat's Delight surged to an impressive win in the 2nd NRM Sires Stakes Heat. 

Pat's Delight rated 1-56.0 when defeating a strong field, with a closing 800m in 55.7 and 400m in 27.7


Lazarus narrowly winning the (G2) $50,000 Inkwise Canterbury Classic

 

Harnesslink Media

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

DeLong sweeps three-year-old stakes finals
06-Oct-2017 19:10 PM NZDT
Roll With Sparky cruises to feature win
06-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Penn returns to Hollywood Dayton Raceway
06-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Ladies win two of three Amateur contests
06-Oct-2017 12:10 PM NZDT
Popular owner/breeder Fred Monteleone, 78, passes
06-Oct-2017 12:10 PM NZDT
Eaton trainees take both features at Plainridge
06-Oct-2017 11:10 AM NZDT
Racing Museum & Hall of Fame Amateur Series
06-Oct-2017 11:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News