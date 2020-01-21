Atomic Blast-off to America…

The Steve Dolan trained Atomic Blast will now do his harness racing, and one would think winning, in the Northern Hemisphere after being exported this week.

The son of Auckland Reactor had just three starts on New Zealand soil managing an impressive winning turn at Rangiora on the 3rd of January when fighting off the effort of JR Bromac throughout the length of the home straight.

The winning effort came in just his second start with a gallop on debut at Banks Peninsula and a 7th at Timaru after mid-race work being his only other race day appearances.

Atomic Blast’s sole win could be largely attributed to the strength of his dam Caroline’s Cullen.

Caroline’s Cullen, by Christian Cullen out of a Holmes Hanover mare, amassed a small fortune in stakes after racing successfully throughout both Australasia and North America.

While group wins remained elusive in New Zealand Caroline’s Cullen was competitive in top company particularly at age group level and raced with distinction in both the Jewels behind Beaudiene Bad Babe and Sires Stakes Fillies Championship Final behind Joyfulljoy.

Her combined North American and Down Under record makes for terrific reading with 27 wins 28 seconds and 26 thirds for $346,049 in earnings.

A half sister to Atomic Blast is being offered at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale. Lot 88, named Bettor Blast, is a Bay Filly by sire of sires Bettor’s Delight and is the second foal out of Caroline’s Cullen.

The wider maternal line has produced Cee New York (24 wins) and the Soky Atom mare Warm Soak whose progeny have been most impressive and include Hudy Haxwell (10 wins, 83K) and Hot Mach (6 wins, 50k)