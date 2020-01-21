Day At The Track

Atomic Blast-off to America…

06:04 PM 21 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lot 88 - Bettor Blast
Lot 88 - Bettor Blast

The Steve Dolan trained Atomic Blast will now do his harness racing, and one would think winning, in the Northern Hemisphere after being exported this week.

The son of Auckland Reactor had just three starts on New Zealand soil managing an impressive winning turn at Rangiora on the 3rd of January when fighting off the effort of JR Bromac throughout the length of the home straight.

The winning effort came in just his second start with a gallop on debut at Banks Peninsula and a 7th at Timaru after mid-race work being his only other race day appearances.

Atomic Blast’s sole win could be largely attributed to the strength of his dam Caroline’s Cullen.

Caroline’s Cullen, by Christian Cullen out of a Holmes Hanover mare, amassed a small fortune in stakes after racing successfully throughout both Australasia and North America.

While group wins remained elusive in New Zealand Caroline’s Cullen was competitive in top company particularly at age group level and raced with distinction in both the Jewels behind Beaudiene Bad Babe and Sires Stakes Fillies Championship Final behind Joyfulljoy.

Her combined North American and Down Under record makes for terrific reading with 27 wins 28 seconds and 26 thirds for $346,049 in earnings.

Gavin Smith and Caroline's Cullen

A half sister to Atomic Blast is being offered at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale. Lot 88, named Bettor Blast, is a Bay Filly by sire of sires Bettor’s Delight and is the second foal out of Caroline’s Cullen.

Caroline’s Cullen

The wider maternal line has produced Cee New York (24 wins) and the Soky Atom mare Warm Soak whose progeny have been most impressive and include Hudy Haxwell (10 wins, 83K) and Hot Mach (6 wins, 50k) 

Ben McMillan

 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Harness racing's newest millionaire
21-Jan-2020 18:01 PM NZDT
NSW bombshell - Trittons off to USA
21-Jan-2020 14:01 PM NZDT
Lindy The Great tops Sale at $450,000
21-Jan-2020 14:01 PM NZDT
Miami Valley Claim To Fame Finals
21-Jan-2020 13:01 PM NZDT
Tricky Nick quick in Meadows feature
21-Jan-2020 13:01 PM NZDT
Tattersalls’ Winter Mixed Sale Today
21-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Nine qualify for Claim To Fame Final
20-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News