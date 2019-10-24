Shartin has now won over $2 million

Shartin is currently featured in a huge billboard in New York's Times Square

Shartin has been #1 in the harness racing Top Ten Poll since it first started in 2019. She goes this Saturday night in the $300,000 Older Mares Pace in the Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Toronto, CA.

But how much money has this great mare made over her career? It's an interesting topic of discussion

Shartin (by Tintin In America from Bagdarin ) started racing as an early three-year-old with just the two workouts (schooling races) in New Zealand winning both outings.

Exported from New Zealand to Australia in November 2016, Shartin started her racing career in January 2017 winning her first two starts. (The Australian season starts on the 1st of September each year)

As a three-year-old in Australia, Shartin started 13 times for 7 wins, 3 seconds for $105,718 in earnings.

Sold by John Curtin of JC International to USA's Richard Poillucci in October 2017, Shartin has had 36 starts for 30 wins and 2 seconds for $1,622,590 in the USA and she has had 4 starts for 3 wins in Canada for $369,250 in earnings to date. Also co-owning Shartin is Joanne Looney King (her husband Jim trains Shartin) and driver Tim Tetrick, all from Delaware.

Shartin has paced 14 winning miles in 1:49.4 or faster, a staggering effort for any horse let alone a mare.

How could anybody ever forget that remarkable performance at The Meadowlands in The Lady Liberty this year, pacing the fastest mile in history for a mare in 1:46.4.

The Lady Liberty

But the questions of her true lifetime earnings considering she has raced in Australia, the USA and Canada has always been contested. We feel that each countries dollars are just plain dollars, pedigree dollars. No exchange rate conversions, etc. Just plain pedigree dollars.

None of the official organisations, New Zealand, Australia, Canada or the USTA have the correct earnings for Shartin because they convert dollars. The following very clearly show dollars earned in each Country lifetime to date.

Australia - 13 starts 7 wins 3 seconds $105,718

Canada - 4 starts 3 wins $369,250

USA - 36 starts 30 wins 2 seconds $1,622,590

Shartin - Total to date 53 starts 40 wins 5 seconds - $2,097,558

After 14 straight win this season in the USA and Canada, Shartin lost her last start, but was still a game second at Lexington's Red Mile in Kentucky. She then won a qualifying race at the Meadowlands in 1:51.1 and looks prime for the Breeders Crown Final this Saturday.

With a victory on Saturday, Shartin will be within a few dollars of surpassing over $1 million in earnings this year. Last year she became the first mare ever to achieve that mark and now looks to do it again in 2019.

We will now just have to wait until Saturday night and see how this dollar story continues.