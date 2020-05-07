Lee Stiven age just 25 dies in Scotland

Very sadly John and Judy Stiven have had to endure the loss of their son Lee, who died in Scotland earlier this month. John and Judy are prominent in the Southern Harness Racing industry, breeding their horses at Arden Lodge in Tapanui.

John is a founding member of Southern Bred Southern Reared and is unfailing positive about the SBSR brand and it's potential.

Here is a note from the family today

Many of you will already know that Lee passed away at Dumfries Hospital on Thursday 23rd April just four days after his 25th birthday.

His sinus infection developed into an abcess in the brain and tragically he went into a coma and died just a very short time after finally being admitted to hospital.

Lee will be cremated at Roucan Loch Crematorium in Dumfries at 9pm this evening our time so if you would like to share a quiet moment for us and Lee then that would be lovely.

Lee Stiven, Judy and John Stiven seen here with Countess Of Arden winning photo from Ascot Park in September 2018 (Bruce Stewart Photo)

We are fortunate that Lee was staying at the Goldie family farm at Newbiemains, Annan, south west Scotland and he is now at their home until the service tonight.

We will be able to connect privately with the Trish, Jim and the boys tonight at their home and share some memories of Lee.

We don’t know when or how but Lee’s ashes will be returned to New Zealand and there will be a memorial service held at a later date.

John, Judy, David and Cindy, Scott and Danielle, and Kate