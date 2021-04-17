Leer jets her way to another win

“I’m enjoying the ride,” part owner and trainer Bruce Wallace said after Leer redeemed herself at Winton today by winning the Ladyship Final for fillies and mares.

The three year old filly won impressively at her first harness racing start at Winton but she only managed fifth at her following start at Wyndham.

“Trainer error. I think I spoilt her,” Wallace said about the Wyndham run.

By American Ideal , Wallace bred Leer who is out of the Jereme’s Jet mare Bay Jet. He got an indication of her potential when she first went to the Winton workouts on Christmas Eve last year.

“It goes back to the first day I brought her to the workouts. After her time that day I thought ‘wow what have we got here?”

In today’s Ladyship, driver Brent Barclay took Leer forward from gate six and had to withstand early pressure from the favourite Classy Dancer.

“I wouldn’t have minded going back but she was a bit keen early. That’s okay because she had to learn to go early,” Barclay said.

From there horse and driver dictated the pace going down to the line to win by a length and a half with De La Renta running second.

“She did it herself. I don’t think it’s her go. I think she’s better with a sit myself,” Wallace said.

Having driven Leer himself at then Winton workouts last Friday, Wallace knew she had gate speed.

“At the workouts the other day she had great gate speed but we haven’t been wanting to pull that trigger.”

“She was good in front, she just came to the end of it at the finish but she did a bit of work early. I think she’s a far better horse with a trail,” added Barclay.



Leer stretching out to win for Brent Barclay --Bruce Stewart Photo

Due to her reputation and race day performances buyers have been interested in Leer, but Wallace and his wife Maree have so far resisted.

“I like breeding and you’re always breeding to get an X Factor horse. She’s the closest thing I’ve had with X factor. You can wait a long time to get something that can run. We’re probably at a stage of life were we don’t need to sell.”

Wallace who started in the harness industry when he was fifteen as a blacksmith runs a 400 acre dairy farm at Knapdale.

“I’ve just bought another 100 acres to use as a run off. I’ll put a track down and train from there in another 12 months.”

Leer now sit in fourth place on the leader board for the Southland Oaks Final which will be run on Diamonds Day at Ascot Park on Saturday 2nd May.

“She’s got a bit of bottom to her and got a lot of speed but you don’t know how good you are until you race the better fillies. If we get the right run in the Oaks they’ll know she’s there,” Barclay said.

The top twelve qualifiers for the Southland Oaks are: Tac Mac, Sweet Lizzie, Better’s Tart, Leer, Better Talk Art, Braeview Kelly, Debutant Party, Lifes A Beach, Wattlebank Star, Bettastar, Sassy’s VC and Endless Dream.

Meanwhile trials and workouts were held yesterday at Winton.

Justalittlesip, the first progeny of Franco Ledger to hit the racetrack qualified in the Two Year Old Mobile.

He beat Foxfire Easton by two lengths with Hey Miki Denario a nose back in third.

Justalittlesip is owned by his trainer Peter Hunter, wife Jo and her brother and sister-in-law Brendon and Jacqui McIntyre.

McIntyre was a member of the Whatever Syndicate that raced Franco Ledger. He won twenty five races for $682,514. And his wins included two Hannon Memorial Handicaps plus the Group One Bohemia Crystal at Meangle.

Unfortunately Franco Ledger died at Macca Lodge in November last year.

He has thirty five foals on the ground and Justalittesip is the first to qualify.

The well-bred Luck Galleon got his qualifying ticket when he won his heat, beating Didshedoit by half a length.

The American Ideal gelding is out of Galleons Cheer and is a half-brother to Cheer The Lady, the winner of eleven races and over $300,000. He’s trained at Ryal Bush by Brett Gray.

A Rocknroll Dance three year old Jaccka Opa won his maiden mobile heat in the hands of Brent Barclay.

The gelding lead and beat Emerald Abbey by three and a half lengths running the 2400 metre mobile in 3-05.9.

Aged trotter Sundons Wish looked fitter when he won his heat. The nine year old has won eight races – the last in April 2018.

Meanwhile Oamaru trainer Brad Williamson will be keeping a close eye on the Harness Jewels Leader board over the next few weeks as he gets Cracker Hill ready for the end of season Four Year Old Ruby.

The gelding was due to resume at Winton earlier this month but was scratched after knocking a leg in training.

“He’s back jogging. The aim is to get to the Jewels. We plan to give him a run (at the races) if we can but I wouldn’t be opposed to taking him without having a race. But he may have to race to make the field,” Williamson said.

He’s currently sitting in eleventh place on the highly competitive Four Year Old Ruby leader board with $22,185.00.

A possible race for Williamson to contemplate for Cracker Hill (R81) is a R60-R110 Handicap Trot over 2700 metres at Ascot Park on Diamonds Day.

It’s also on the radar for talented trotter Chinese Whisper (R89) and if Ultimate Stride (R79) is to get more points on the Ruby Leader board he may start as well.