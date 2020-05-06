Legalized Historical Racing requested in Canada

Mississauga, ON — It was announced on Tuesday (May 5) that Woodbine Entertainment, Ontario Racing and Racetracks of Canada have approached the Federal Government and have requested that Historical Horse Racing be legalized.

In an announcement that has appeared on the Ontario Racing website, the three organizations have jointly stated that the legalization of Historical Horse Racing would provide much needed financial relief to the Canadian horse industry without requiring government funding.

from Standardbred Canada