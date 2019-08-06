Legendary NJ horseman's farm to be auctioned

The Colts Neck, NJ, horse farm founded by the late Hall of Famer Anthony T. Abbatiello, a leader in the growth of harness racing that propelled New Jersey to prominence in the sport for four decades, is to be sold at auction on site on September 5.

Sale of the 64.3-acre property, reduced from its original 450 acres many years ago by a state takeover of land for a major state highway (Route 18), includes a house, two barns with horse or livestock stalls, a half-mile horse training track, an accessory building with three large garage-type bays, four ponds for fishing or irrigation.

The farm, a significant real estate part of shaping New Jersey harness racing history, is in close proximity to Freehold Raceway and convenient to Monmouth Park and The Meadowlands racetracks.

The prominent Max Spann real estate firm will conduct the auction at 11 AM on September 5, with on-site property previews scheduled for August 13 and 24 from 12 to 2 PM. For auction details click on this link. https://www.maxspann.com/auctions/detail/five-point-farm-64.3-acre-farm-with-multiple-potential-uses-in-colts-neck-n

Abbatiello, who died in October 2017, established the standardbred-training farm 65 years ago after his heroic service in the Korean War that earned him three Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars and a nomination for the Silver Star, among numerous battle citations and honors.

Named Five Point Farm for the road on which it is located, Abbatiello brought his two younger brothers Carmine, who also is a Harness Racing Hall of Famer, and Matt with him to create one of the eventual focal points of New Jersey harness racing. Carmine, one of harness racing's premier drivers, was inducted in 1985. When Anthony was inducted nine years later, they became the first brother combination to be so honored.

Abbatiello, born and raised in Staten Island, NY, bought and founded the farm shortly after he returned from the war and worked briefly for the late Hall of Famer Stanley Dancer, whose Egyptian Acres farm was located nearby.

Abbatiello co-founded with Dancer the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey, served as the group's president for nearly 30 years and was influential in the establishment of The Meadowlands and bringing the world famous Hambletonian race to that racetrack.