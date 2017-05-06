Lems wins five as Vernon Downs opens

Chris Lems celebrates Cinco de Mayo with five wins at Vernon Downs. Lems started the harness racing season with a win right off the bat in race 1. He drove the favorite, Gimme The Cash past front running Pegasus Point (Truman Gale) at the top of the stretch. Gimme The Cash (2.30) pulled away to win by 4 lengths over Jersey Boy (Ben McNeil).

Lems would then capture race 4 with It's A Miracle (4.60) in 1:55. He would win race 5 with New Leaf (6.00) going three wide in the stretch to win by two lengths in 1.58.3. The hot driver would win race 7 with My Lucky Word (3.80) in 1:55.1.

Race 8 was the feature Fillies and Mares Pace, for a purse of $7,300. "Lemsy" would cap off Cinco de Mayo winning for a fifth time with Tempus Seelster (2.90). Of course he was wearing the number five. Purple N Gold (John MacDonald) would take the lead from post 4 hitting the first quarter in 26.4. Tempus Seelster would then surge to the lead after sitting third by passing both Looney Dune (Ben McNeil) and Purple N Gold. Tempus Seelster would never look back, capturing the main event in 1:52.1. The 4 year-old Big Jim mare is owned by the Holland Racing Stable and trained by Tony Dinges. Purple N Gold would hold on for second with Looney Dune capturing third.

Vernon Downs will have a 10 race card tomorrow (May 6) during Derby Day. They will start at a special post time of 3:35. A lucky fan will get the chance to cast a $500 Derby Dream Bet. Derby Day would not be complete without the popular Derby Hat contest. The Miracle Mile will also host a Food Truck Rodeo.

John Horne