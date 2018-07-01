Cruz Bromac upsets in the Len Smith Mile

EVEN rival reinsmen could not believe their eyes.

The short-priced favourite for today’s TAB.com.au Len Smith Mile was gone as soon as the starter let them go.

Soho Tribeca went into a full stretch gallop just as the mobile arm let them go and suddenly this whole Group One feature completely changed complexion.

My Field Marshall found the front but his reinsman Anthony Butt had no hesitation handing up the front to Cruz Bromac (Chris Geary) in that frantic run to the first turn.

After that the young man who is regarded as one of the finest young horsemen in the land, Geary was able to dictate terms to suit himself and Cruz Bromac did the rest.

His trainer Kevin Pizzuto later relayed how confident he was going into the Len Smith Mile:

“He worked so well when I fast-worked him yesterday morning I actually told the owner he was a moral,” grinned Pizzuto.

“As a matter of fact we were so confident we probably won more on the punt then the race was worth so it’s been a pretty good result all around.”

Owner Denis Zavitsanos also paid tribute to Pizzuto: “He’s only had the horse for less than a month and he’s already taken him to the next level,” said the part-owner.



photo by Ashlea Brennan Photography

Geary was also stoked after scoring the biggest win of his fledgling career: “The owners could have more an older more experienced driver on him but they stuck by me and I have to give them a big thank you for trusting me with such an important drive,” he said.

“Kevin said the horse was going really well and he’d have him ready to win and he’s rarely wrong.”

After coming out of the gate in 26.4s, Geary was able to back the speed off with a fairly leisurely middle half of 57.2s (splits of 28.9 and 28.3) which meant the son of Falcon Seelster was able to dash home in 26.4s for a 1:50.1 mile.

Cruz Bromac finished up scoring a four and a half metre win over My Field Marshall, who tried hard but couldn’t run him down after getting clear late in the straight, while Mach Doro was a strong third, just ahead of Gotta Go Ya Hu.

And another feature race was headed home to one of Australia’s most successful stables – the Kevin Pizzuto barn. As for Soho Tribeca? He trailed home a long last.

Mandy Madern

6 3:26pm TAB.COM.AU LEN SMITH MILE (GROUP 1) 1609M $100,000 RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings CHARLAVAL 4 ULTIMATE ART 12