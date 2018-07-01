Day At The Track

Cruz Bromac upsets in the Len Smith Mile

06:00 PM 01 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

EVEN rival reinsmen could not believe their eyes.

The short-priced favourite for today’s TAB.com.au Len Smith Mile was gone as soon as the starter let them go.

Soho Tribeca went into a full stretch gallop just as the mobile arm let them go and suddenly this whole Group One feature completely changed complexion.

My Field Marshall found the front but his reinsman Anthony Butt had no hesitation handing up the front to Cruz Bromac (Chris Geary) in that frantic run to the first turn.

After that the young man who is regarded as one of the finest young horsemen in the land, Geary was able to dictate terms to suit himself and Cruz Bromac did the rest.

His trainer Kevin Pizzuto later relayed how confident he was going into the Len Smith Mile:

“He worked so well when I fast-worked him yesterday morning I actually told the owner he was a moral,” grinned Pizzuto.

“As a matter of fact we were so confident we probably won more on the punt then the race was worth so it’s been a pretty good result all around.”

Owner Denis Zavitsanos also paid tribute to Pizzuto: “He’s only had the horse for less than a month and he’s already taken him to the next level,” said the part-owner.


photo by Ashlea Brennan Photography

Geary was also stoked after scoring the biggest win of his fledgling career: “The owners could have more an older more experienced driver on him but they stuck by me and I have to give them a big thank you for trusting me with such an important drive,” he said.

“Kevin said the horse was going really well and he’d have him ready to win and he’s rarely wrong.”

After coming out of the gate in 26.4s, Geary was able to back the speed off with a fairly leisurely middle half of 57.2s (splits of 28.9 and 28.3) which meant the son of Falcon Seelster was able to dash home in 26.4s for a 1:50.1 mile.

Cruz Bromac finished up scoring a four and a half metre win over My Field Marshall, who tried hard but couldn’t run him down after getting clear late in the straight, while Mach Doro was a strong third, just ahead of Gotta Go Ya Hu.

And another feature race was headed home to one of Australia’s most successful stables – the Kevin Pizzuto barn. As for Soho Tribeca? He trailed home a long last.

 

Mandy Madern

 

 

6 3:26pm TAB.COM.AU LEN SMITH MILE (GROUP 1) 1609M
$100,000 RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 CRUZ BROMAC NZ      Fr6 7 Kevin Pizzuto Chris Geary   $ 25.90   GS L QUER SWAB
  BAY GELDING 6 by FALCON SEELSTER USA out of CROWN DEFENDER (NZ) (LIFE SIGN USA) 
Owner(s): D Zavitsanos, P M O'Shea, Z D O'Shea, J Zavitsanos, W R Viney 
Breeder(s): Bromac Lodge Ltd
2 MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ      Fr1 1 Tim Butt Anthony Butt 4.60 $ 5.40   PRBT SWAB
3 MACH DORO      Fr3 3 Craig Cross Luke McCarthy 7.60 $ 23.80   PRBT HUE SWAB
4 GOTTA GO YA HU NZ      Fr5 6 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lachie Manzelmann 7.90 $ 79.60   PRBT D/F$400 UW
5 CELESTIAL ARDEN NZ      Fr4 5 KerryAnn Turner Robert Morris 8.90 $ 28.80   RAS
6 TACT TATE NZ      Fr7 8 Amanda Turnbull Amanda Turnbull 9.60 $ 33.80   RAS
7 MAJORDAN      Fr9 10 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 11.70 $ 12.30   PRBT 3WE WF QUERP VXAR NAR
8 FRANCO NELSON NZ      Fr10 11 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 12.50 $ 18.40   RAS
9 MATCH IN HEAVEN      Fr8 9 Paul Fitzpatrick Blake Fitzpatrick 14.70 $ 48.70   PRBT
10 SOHO TRIBECA      Fr2 2 Michael Stanley Michael Stanley 375.90 $ 1.40 fav  PRBT HOSU GO WI VXAR CR SD7D SDVC
Scratchings
 
CHARLAVAL 4
ULTIMATE ART 12
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 1:50:1 Mile Rate: 1:50:1
First Quarter: 26.4 Second Quarter: 28.9 Third Quarter: 28.3 Fourth Quarter: 26.5
Margins: 4.6m x 3.0m
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Springsteen pulls off upset in Hempt final
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
McWicked powerful in capturing Ben Franklin
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Crystal Fashion rallies for 1:51.4 Beal triumph
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Marion Marauder wins $175,000 Cleveland Classic
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Kissin In The Sand wins $300,000 Lynch final
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Yonkers Raceway Open Pace to Bariman A
01-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
Highalator wins thrilling Big M finish in 1:48
01-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News