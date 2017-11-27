Lennytheshark to maintain his winning ways

A back-line draw contributed to harness racing champion Lennytheshark’s shock defeat when a 2/1 on favourite in a qualifying heat in Bunbury 12 months ago, but the revitalised eight-year-old is racing so keenly that he should overcome his back-line barrier and win the fourth heat of the TABtouch Inter Dominion championship at Bunbury’s Donaldson Park on Tuesday night.

Lennytheshark ( Four Starzzz Shark ), whose earnings are rapidly approaching the $3 million mark, will start from the No. 2 barrier on the back line and again will be an odds-on fancy.

He notched his fourth win from four starts in his current preparation when he gave a strong frontrunning performance to beat Tiger Tara by a length in a 2130m heat at Gloucester Park on Tuesday night.

With a back-line draw he will be seen in a different role in Bunbury, particularly as Yayas Hot Spot has drawn the prized No. 1 barrier and looks set to lead.

Yayas Hot Spot, trained by Shane Tritton, is noted for his sparkling gate speed and his ability as a frontrunner. He has set the pace and won 17 times in a 76-start career which has produced 23 victories and 25 placings.

The Mike Reed-trained Shandale is favourably drawn at barrier two on the front line and Shannon Suvaljko should have the gelding in a prominent position throughout the 2100m event. Shandale maintained his excellent form when he finished solidly from sixth on the pegs at the bell to be third behind Soho Tribeca and Lazarus in a first-round heat at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Part-owner Martin Riseley said trainer David Aiken had Lennytheshark “as good as he’s ever been” and that the stallion’s runs in his current campaign could not be faulted.

Lennytheshark started from the inside of the back line in an Inters qualifying heat in Bunbury 12 months ago. He raced in eighth position in the one-wide line before Chris Alford sent him forward, three wide, 650m from home. He fought on gamely to be fourth behind the fast-finishing Bling It On.

At his only other appearance at Donaldson Park, in an Inters heat over 1609m in December 2015, Lennytheshark started from barrier three and raced in the breeze before finishing powerfully to win in 1.52.8 from Easy On The Eye.

The Skye Bond-trained Galactic Star should finish in the top three in Tuesday night’s heat after his splendid third behind Chicago Bull and Egodan in a 2130m heat at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Galactic Star, driven by Ryan Warwick, started out wide at barrier seven and worked hard in the breeze. He will appreciate starting from the inside of the back line and should produce a strong finishing burst.