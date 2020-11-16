Leonidas A pulls off big upset

FORT WASHINGTON, MD - Leonidas A, a 15-1 longshot driven by Austin Siegelman, came charging down the stretch Sunday evening past 1-5 harness racing favorite Bettor's Wish to win the fifth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational from Rosecroft.

The 5-year-old Australian bred who arrived in the U.S. in July after being purchased by Steve Finklestein's Jesmeral Stable, set a lifetime mark of 1:48 while winning his 13th race this year. Bettor's Wish was second while World of Secrets finished third.

The complexion of the Potomac changed earlier in the day when Breeders Crown Open Pace winner Century Farroh was scratched sick as was Highalator.

Despite the scratches, Leonidas A, a top open pacer in New York, showed off his exciting closing kick to beat what many consider the top older pacer in the country in the Bettor's Wish.

When asked if he thought he had enough to beat Bettor's Wish down the stretch, Siegelman replied; "Absolutely, I thought I had enough to get by him. [Leonidas A] is a stone-cold closer. Each time I've driven him he's never gotten tired."

Leaving from the outside Post 7, Siegelman took Leonidas A back to last while Stars Align A paced a Rosecroft record fastest opening quarter in :25.1. While Stars Align A took the field past the grandstand and approached the half-mile, Siegelman kept Leonidas A to the inside and along the rail while Bettor's Wish went second over behind Backstreet Shadow and a :52.4 half.

"I'm not going to be four or fifth over," Siegelman said. "That's not going to work out, so I got really lucky...I was able to slip out. I thought I might be in trouble going up the inside."

After guiding Leonidas A off the rail entering the backstretch, Siegelman paced just behind Bettor's Wish, who paced to the front with driver Dexter Dunn entering the stretch. But Leonidas A came charging and carried Siegelman to the front with a length victory.

"I've never won a race like this before, so I'm just trying to take it in," Siegelman said

"We knew he was something special, especially after his last race at Yonkers," said trainer Sheena McElhiney. "I think he's starting to get used to this style of racing now."

Leonidas A returned $33.20.

Since being inaugurated in 2016 by the Maryland Jockey Club, the Potomac Pace has played host to the sport's biggest stars. Previous Potomac Pace participants have included Dealt A Winner, Keystone Velocity, Endeavor, All Bets Of, Shamballa, Western Fame, Filibuster Hanover and Split The House.