Leonidas A resumes winning ways

Leonidas A conquered the $37,000 harness racing Open Pace at Yonkers Raceway on Monday in his first start since losing his six-race winning streak on Apr. 19.

He blasted off the car for pilot Austin Siegelman on Monday and gained the top spot as the field began its first trip to the backstretch. Leonidas A completed the quarter in :27.3, half in :56.2, and three-quarters in 1:23.4 as Moonshine Kisses (Jason Barlett) pulled alongside from a first-over position.

Leonidas A spun off the turn with a small cushion, which Moonshine Kisses was keen to dig into. The latter gained for the entire stretch drive, but Leonidas A proved better and got home a head the best in 1:51.1. Moonshine Kisses was second, and Ostro Hanover (Tyler Buter) rode a pocket trip to a show finish.

Leonidas A is a six-year-old altered son of Mach Three with 30 wins on 57 career starts and now more than $355,000 earned. Sheena McElhiney oversees his training for Jesmeral Stable of Scarsdale. The horse was perfect in five starts to begin 2021, including victories in four preliminary legs of the Borgata Pacing Series, the final of which brought his first defeat. He shipped into the United States after his final Australian start at Bendigo on Jun. 26, 2020, which he won.

He paid $3.60 to win on Monday.

Jordan Stratton produced a natural hat trick, as he won races three (Elwell, 1:52.2), four (Lyons William, 1:52.4), and five (Runrunjimmydunn N, 1:52.2), and capped off the card with a win in the 11th (Picard A, 1:52). His tally is now 123 victories on the season; George Brennan is second in the standings with 113.

Yonkers Raceway will host 10 races on Tuesday, May 18 in a card starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink