Quinte+ Prix de la Chartre Sur Le Loir at Vincennes

February 6, 2016 - Let’s Dance D.E. (7m Oscar Schindler SL-Sirmione) prevailed for harness racing trainer/driver Bjorn Goop at 47/1 in today’s Quinte+ Prix de a Chartre Sur Le Loir (purse €48,000, 2850 meters, 18 European entrants) at Vincennes. Timed in 1.14.1kr, the barefoot trotting Goop trainee is owned by Gerhard Sporrer and scored in a blanket finish over 12/1 Arn Hammering (7m Love You -Avita Hammering) reined by Pierre Vercruysse for trainer/owner Thomas Jonsson. Third was 21/1 Speed Delicious (7m Fast Photo -Ala Delicious) reined by Franck Nivard. The top finishing long-odds performers set forth an exact order payoff of €309,310 for a €2 wager.

The Prix des Charentes (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) this day went to 3.3/1 Chimere du Goutier (5f Kaisy Dream -Queen Bourbon) for trainer/driver Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Ecurie Saint Martin. 1.6/1 Costa Haufor (5f Saphir d’Haufor -Santa Haufor) was a nose back second for Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 10.6/1 Clea Madrik (5f Prince d’Espace -Paisy Tivoli) was six lengths back third for Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Benoit Robin

The Prix de la Genevraye (monte, purse €50,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) was a driving, inches-apart photo, between 1.14.4kr timed winner Corames (5f Speedy Blue -Reine Magic) with Matthieu Mottier in the irons. Dominique Mottier is the trainer/owner/breeder of this winner, Just beaten was 18/1 Celina du Pont (5f Halimede -Pelinia Vetmi) with Alexandre Abrivard aboard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and Ecurie Augustin Normand.

Well-bred 5.9/1 Elegantissime (3f Ready Cash -Ivre de Victorie) was on her best behavior today for Yoann Lebourgeois and won the Prix de Coulommiers (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) timed in 1.16.4kr. Philippe Allaire trains the filly that Frederic Sauque owns. 5/1 Electra Jet (3f Ready Cash -Olivia Jet) was second for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse, and owner Ecurie des As. J-Et. Dubois bred this one. Third was 26.3/1 Ebene du Logis (3f Titan d’Occagnes -Jazza Bourbon) with Bjorn Goop up.

Jean-Pierre Barjon’s Dedicate Of Citrus (4f Meaulnes du Corta -Quetty du Donjon) scored at 5.4/1 in the monte Prix de Vitre (purse €52,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters), racing barefoot for Leo Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. Barjon bred this winner that was timed in 1.17.3kr. 1.2/1 favorite Dena Maza (4f Jad de Bellouet Razyana) with Damien Bonne up took second, this one conditioned by Sebastian Ernault.

The Prix de Lare (purse €37,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters) was the home of a quick 1.12.7kr score for 8.8/1 Doum Jenilou (4g Rancho Gede -Prairie Jenilou) reined by Bjorn Goop. 2.9/1 Driver Cadence (4m Saxo de Vandel -Rose Pourpre) was second for trainer/driver Emmanuel Allard. Third was 15.3/1 Defi Pierji (4g Roc Meslois0Orelinotte D’ylea) handled by Leo Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

A major upset occurred in the Prix des Rouges-Terres (purse €44,000, 2700 meters, 15 European starters) this day when 60.2/1 odds Dolga du Pommereux (4f Coktail Jet -Salsa du Pommereux) scored for trainer/driver Sylvain Roger. Noel Lolic is owner/breeder of this one that rallied to a close victory over 9.1/1 Unique du Kras (4f Varenne -Orjka du Kras) with trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard. 6/1 Dona Nina (4f Tucson -Quolombre Winner) was third for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Jarmo Niskanen.

Yesterday’s Prix Firenze (ITY) brought a nice group to battle over 1600 meters autostart for a purse of €25,300. The 1.14.2kr timed winner was Uragano Trebi’ (4m Nad Al Sheba -Istria Bi- Toss Out ) with Gaspare Le Verde at the controls. Urali OP (4m SJ’s Photo -Maya del Romco- Toss Out ) was second for Tomaso DeLorenzo and third was Universo d’Amore (4m Mago d’Amore -Ninfa Degli Dei- Armbro Goal ) with V.P. Dell’Annunziata the pilot.

Next weekend’s Gr. I €400,000 purse Prix de France has currently 29 engaged. Analysts believe the final 18 will be as follows, albeit the non-listed engaged trotters include Booster Winner, Django Riff, Bilibili, Bolero Love, Trebol and others. We will know on Thursday, but be assured it will be a superb race, to be followed by trotting devotees globally.