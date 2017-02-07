Day At The Track

Quinte+ Prix de la Chartre Sur Le Loir at Vincennes

11:31 AM 07 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Oscar Schindler SL
Oscar Schindler SL

February 6, 2016 - Let’s Dance D.E. (7m Oscar Schindler SL-Sirmione) prevailed for harness racing trainer/driver Bjorn Goop at 47/1 in today’s Quinte+ Prix de a Chartre Sur Le Loir (purse €48,000, 2850 meters, 18 European entrants) at Vincennes. Timed in 1.14.1kr, the barefoot trotting Goop trainee is owned by Gerhard Sporrer and scored in a blanket finish over 12/1 Arn Hammering (7m Love You-Avita Hammering) reined by Pierre Vercruysse for trainer/owner Thomas Jonsson. Third was 21/1 Speed Delicious (7m Fast Photo-Ala Delicious) reined by Franck Nivard. The top finishing long-odds performers set forth an exact order payoff of €309,310 for a €2 wager.

The Prix des Charentes (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) this day went to 3.3/1 Chimere du Goutier (5f Kaisy Dream-Queen Bourbon) for trainer/driver Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Ecurie Saint Martin. 1.6/1 Costa Haufor (5f Saphir d’Haufor-Santa Haufor) was a nose back second for Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 10.6/1 Clea Madrik (5f Prince d’Espace-Paisy Tivoli) was six lengths back third for Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Benoit Robin

The Prix de la Genevraye (monte, purse €50,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) was a driving, inches-apart photo, between 1.14.4kr timed winner Corames (5f Speedy Blue-Reine Magic) with Matthieu Mottier in the irons. Dominique Mottier is the trainer/owner/breeder of this winner, Just beaten was 18/1 Celina du Pont (5f Halimede-Pelinia Vetmi) with Alexandre Abrivard aboard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and Ecurie Augustin Normand.

Well-bred 5.9/1 Elegantissime (3f Ready Cash-Ivre de Victorie) was on her best behavior today for Yoann Lebourgeois and won the Prix de Coulommiers (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters)  timed in 1.16.4kr. Philippe Allaire trains the filly that Frederic Sauque owns. 5/1 Electra Jet (3f Ready Cash-Olivia Jet) was second for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse, and owner Ecurie des As. J-Et. Dubois bred this one. Third was 26.3/1 Ebene du Logis (3f Titan d’Occagnes-Jazza Bourbon) with Bjorn Goop up.

Jean-Pierre Barjon’s Dedicate Of Citrus (4f Meaulnes du Corta-Quetty du Donjon) scored at 5.4/1 in the monte Prix de Vitre (purse €52,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters), racing barefoot for Leo Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. Barjon bred this winner that was timed in 1.17.3kr. 1.2/1 favorite Dena Maza (4f Jad de Bellouet Razyana) with Damien Bonne up took second, this one conditioned by Sebastian Ernault.

The Prix de Lare (purse €37,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters) was the home of a quick 1.12.7kr score for 8.8/1 Doum Jenilou (4g Rancho Gede-Prairie Jenilou) reined by Bjorn Goop. 2.9/1 Driver Cadence (4m Saxo de Vandel-Rose Pourpre) was second for trainer/driver Emmanuel Allard. Third was 15.3/1 Defi Pierji (4g Roc Meslois0Orelinotte D’ylea) handled by Leo Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

A major upset occurred in the Prix des Rouges-Terres (purse €44,000, 2700 meters, 15 European starters) this day when 60.2/1 odds Dolga du Pommereux (4f Coktail Jet-Salsa du Pommereux) scored for trainer/driver Sylvain Roger. Noel Lolic is owner/breeder of this one that rallied to a close victory over 9.1/1 Unique du Kras (4f Varenne-Orjka du Kras) with trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard. 6/1 Dona Nina (4f Tucson-Quolombre Winner) was third for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Jarmo Niskanen.

Yesterday’s Prix Firenze (ITY) brought a nice group to battle over 1600 meters autostart for a purse of €25,300. The 1.14.2kr timed winner was Uragano Trebi’ (4m Nad Al Sheba-Istria Bi-Toss Out) with Gaspare Le Verde at the controls. Urali OP (4m SJ’s Photo-Maya del Romco-Toss Out) was second for Tomaso DeLorenzo and third was Universo d’Amore (4m Mago d’Amore-Ninfa Degli Dei-Armbro Goal) with V.P. Dell’Annunziata the pilot.

Next weekend’s Gr. I €400,000 purse Prix de France has currently 29 engaged. Analysts believe the final 18 will be as follows, albeit the non-listed engaged trotters include Booster Winner, Django Riff, Bilibili, Bolero Love, Trebol and others. We will know on Thursday, but be assured it will be a superb race, to be followed by trotting devotees globally.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hoosier announces rich stakes schedule
07-Feb-2017 11:02 AM NZDT
Sweet Lou’s book for 2017 is full and closed
07-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
Andrew Torre, 82, Passes Away
07-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
GooGoo GaaGaa to stand at Nandi
07-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Horseman Elmer Wilson dies
06-Feb-2017 15:02 PM NZDT
Rematch with French Amateur Drivers at Vincennes
06-Feb-2017 15:02 PM NZDT
$45,000 features to front runners
05-Feb-2017 18:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News