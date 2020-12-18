Let It Ride N impressive winning Open Pace

Let It Ride N impressive, in taking the harness racing Preferred Pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Highalator left alertly from the gate and was allowed to cut the mile. The fractions were 26.4 54.4 1:21.4.

The one to five race favorite, Let It Ride N settled in the fifth position at the quarter pole.

At the half, driver Dexter Dunn revved up Let It Ride N. They swiftly met the pace setter Highalator at the three quarter pole. They paced the quarter in 27 seconds flat. At the top of the lane, Let It Ride N went into another gear and won, under wraps in 1:49 amid freezing temperatures.

Let It Ride N ( Rock and Roll Heaven ) is owned by Enzed Racing Stable Inc. and is trained by Nifty Norman. Dexter Dunn drove.

After the race a beaming Nifty Norman stated “ He’s a smart animal who doesn’t hurt himself, Dexter never asked him tonight” “ He can race on any size track” Let It Ride N paced a last half in 53 seconds and a last quarter in 27.1

Highalator finished 2nd for trainer Jenny Bier and driver Rick Still.

Itsrockandroll A was third for trainer Dylan Davis and driver Corey Callahan.

Dover Downs takes a Christmas break and returns to racing on December 28.