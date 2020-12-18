Day At The Track

Let It Ride N impressive winning Open Pace

09:33 PM 18 Dec 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dexter Dunn, Harness racing
Winning driver Dexter Dunn
Lisa photo

Let It Ride N impressive, in taking the harness racing Preferred Pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Highalator left alertly from the gate and was allowed to cut the mile. The fractions were 26.4 54.4 1:21.4.

The one to five race favorite,  Let It Ride N settled in the fifth position at the quarter pole.  

At the half, driver Dexter Dunn revved up Let It Ride N. They swiftly met the pace setter Highalator at the three quarter pole.  They paced the quarter in 27 seconds flat.  At the top of the lane, Let It Ride N went into another gear and won, under wraps in 1:49 amid freezing temperatures.

Let It Ride N ( Rock and Roll Heaven) is owned by Enzed Racing Stable Inc. and is trained  by Nifty Norman.  Dexter Dunn drove.  

After the race a beaming Nifty Norman stated “ He’s a smart animal who doesn’t hurt himself, Dexter never asked him tonight”  “ He can race on any size track”  Let It Ride N paced a last half in 53 seconds and a last quarter in 27.1

Highalator finished 2nd for trainer Jenny Bier and driver Rick Still.

Itsrockandroll A  was third for trainer Dylan Davis and driver Corey Callahan.

Dover Downs takes a Christmas break and returns to racing on December 28.

 
Merry Christmas everyone
 
 
Alex Kraszewski
Dover Downs
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Let It Ride N impressive winning Open Pace
18-Dec-2020 21:12 PM NZDT
DSBF 3yo $100K Finals
18-Dec-2020 15:12 PM NZDT
Pass The Vape smokes the Open trotters
18-Dec-2020 13:12 PM NZDT
Patience pays off for Lorentzon pair
18-Dec-2020 08:12 AM NZDT
Contentious trot, early Pick 5 carryover
18-Dec-2020 08:12 AM NZDT
Anthony Perretti buys farm
18-Dec-2020 06:12 AM NZDT
Roberts wins five on cold, rainy night
18-Dec-2020 06:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News