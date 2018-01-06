Lethal Lazarus

In need of the hitout and forced to sit parked in blistering times, Lazarus simply switched into another gear down the back straight and thrashed his harness racing rivals … seemingly without being extended.

Trainer-driver Mark Purdon could hardly hide his delight after the win.

“He did that so easily. He was bolting down the back straight and could’ve gone straight past them at any time,” he said.

“He felt really sharp and he’s loving this track now. He’s getting around it so well.”

It was a contrast to the slighly wary Purdon pre-race who stressed Lazarus “could be vulnerable” having not raced for a month.

Lazarus powered clear to win under his own steam by 12.3m in a 1min55.9sec mile rate for the long 2536m trip, which was just 1.2sec outside the track record he set himself winning his third-round Inter Dominion heat on December 1.

It tightened his already vice-like grip on favouriism for next Friday’s Fremantle Cup and the WA Pacing Cup on January 19.

Interestingly, some argued the stop-start tempo of the Inter Dominion final presented the race to Lazarus.

But last night proved he is just as effective when the race is truly run after highly-talented local Vultan Tin – who ran fourth in that Inter Dominion final – led and carved out some slick splits to make Lazarus chase and work hard outside him.

Sure WA’s two best pacers Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca weren’t in last night’s race, but Lazarus could not have been more impressive.

It wasn’t as comfortable for Purdon a race earlier when his gun four-year-old Ultimate Machete had to lift off the canvas after a hard run to make a winning return to racing.

Ultimate Machete was three-wide for close to the first lap, then parked and looked beaten on the home turn when the leader, Johnny Disco, kicked away with a big lead.

Purdon dropped back to the marker pegs on the final bend then pulled Ultimate Machete out for one last challenge at the 150m and the son of Bettors Delight lifted big time to win by 1.3m in a 1min56.3sec mile rate for 2130m.

Purdon confirmed Ultimate Machete would take on Lazarus and others in the Fremantle and WA Pacing Cups.

“It will be his biggest test and I wouldn’t say he could beat Lazarus, but he is a very, very good horse and I’m sure he’ll run well in both races,” he said.