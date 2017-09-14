Lets Chase The Dream can make amends

Classy New Zealand-bred stallion Lets Chase The Dream with a costly first-up failure last Friday night, can atone for that disappointment by bouncing back and winning the Pacer of the Year Chicago Bull Pace over 2130m at Gloucester Park on Friday night, according to star reinsman Gary Hall Jnr.

Hall drove Lets Chase The Dream, prepared by his father Gary Hall Snr, when the horse, at his first appearance since April, set a brisk pace and was beaten in the final stride by a head by the fast-finishing Thereugo.

“Was I disappointed with that performance,” mused Hall Jnr “Yes and no. Yes, because I thought he was going to win, and, no, because he pulled a bit in the middle stages and hit the wheel a little bit. The middle half in 57sec. cost him a bit and he pulled up fat, which I knew he would.”

The Hall stable appears to have a stranglehold on Friday night’s race, with four of the eight runners - Lets Chase The Dream, Harry Hoo, Mach Time and Mcclinchie.

Hall Jnr will drive Mach Time from barrier three and Stuart McDonald will be in the sulky behind Mcclinchie. The race is restricted to M2-class pacers and Hall Snr has engaged young drivers Corey Peterson and Deni Roberts to make use of their concession and enable M3-class performers Harry Hoo and Lets Chase The Dream to contest Friday night’s $20,000 event.

Sixteen-year-old Peterson gave an accomplished performance to land his first metropolitan-class winner last Friday night when Harry Hoo defeated the fast-finishing Lagoon Stride. He will stick with Harry Hoo this week and said he was keen to take full advantage of the No. 1 barrier by setting the pace.

Roberts (21) will drive Lets Chase The Dream, who will start from the No. 5 barrier. Lets Chase The Dream is the stable’s best chance, I’d say,” declared Hall Jnr “He’ll improve and I think that his class will get him over Harry Hoo.”