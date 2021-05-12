Levine gets by late in feature

A patient Scott Zeron kept Levine in the pocket until the final eighth and rolled past in the stretch to score in the Yonkers Raceway harness racing feature pace on Tuesday.

Levine was quickest off the car from post five, but Genius Man and Austin Siegelman pressed on to the lead from the outside and took it as the field of eight turned onto the backstretch. Genius Man paced panels of :28.1, :58.3, and 1:26 with no first-over opposition, but Levine angled outside as they entered the stretch.

Levine needed only a short burst of speed to get by, and Zeron had him wrapped up as he came to the finish victoriously in 1:54. Genius Man was second, and Tell Them Lou (Matt Kakaley) converted his three-hole trip into a show finish.

LEVINE REPLAY

Levine, a four-year-old American Ideal gelding, has won nine of his 32 lifetime tries and raked in more than $130,000 in earnings. The driver also owns; he employs Megan Scran as the trainer. The horse paid $4.10 to win.

Yonkers Raceway will return on Wednesday, May 12 with a nine-race card starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

For full race results, click here.