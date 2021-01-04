Day At The Track

Lewis Jetta ‘racially abused’ at Gloucester Park

08:45 PM 04 Jan 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lewis Jetta
Former AFL player Lewis Jetta

Former AFL player Lewis Jetta and his family were allegedly subjected to racial abuse at a New Year’s Eve harness racing event at Perth’s Gloucester Park racecourse.

A Perth woman, who claimed to be sitting next to the Jetta family to ring in 2021, told 6PR radio on Monday that she was witness to the “disgraceful” and “horrible” verbal abuse at the function.

“The way that they were treated was disgraceful. He was abused for his football, abused for being an Aboriginal,” Dee, who did not reveal her last name, said.

“It was constant. Some horrible, horrible words.

“The way they were harassed and verbally harassed for their race... it sickens me

“We were there from 5.30pm until midnight and he just had it 24/7.

“At the end of the night we even came up to him and his family and said how we were so proud of all of them and how sorry we were to watch it.

“We have a 14-year-old and he said, ‘I’m going to become an ambassador’ to show that racism is not the right way to go. We are just the same no matter what colour our skins are.

“This is why I’m speaking up today, for them.”

Former AFL player Lewis Jetta and his family were allegedly racially abused at a New Year’s Eve event at Perth’s Gloucester Park racecourse.

Former AFL player Lewis Jetta and his family were allegedly racially abused at a New Year’s Eve event at Perth’s Gloucester Park racecourse. Credit: Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via AFL Photos

Gloucester Park chief executive Michael Radley told The West Australian no official complaints had been made from the event — which host about 4500 revellers.

Mr Radley said he wished witnesses had reported the alleged incident to security and staff on the night so it could have been dealt with at the time.

“We could have acted. We would have ejected the people and taken names,” he said.

“It’s terrible. We don’t put up with that. It’s normally a family friendly venue.

“If we had known we certainly would have acted. We would have liked to have known on the night, rather than Monday morning.”

Mr Radley said it was otherwise a good family-friendly event, with pop-up bars and food venues, harness racing and a fireworks display,

The West Coast Eagles confirmed last November that 31-year-old Jetta had not been offered a contract for 2021 season.

He has since signed with WAFL club Swan Districts — a homecoming of sorts after wearing the black and white in their Colts side that claimed a 2007 Premiership win.

Jetta had struggled for regular senior appearances in 2020, featuring just six times at AFL level.

The Bunbury product finished up on 202 games, the last 75 as an Eagle after starting his career at Sydney.

In his time at the Eagles, Jetta became a pivotal player across half back. He featured in the Swans’ 2012 flag triumph as well as West Coast’s premiership win in 2018.

Jetta and his partner Jess Miller have a 10-year-old son Lewis Jnr and a seven-year-old daughter Daisy.

Jetta has been contacted for comment.

By Caitlyn Rintoul

Reprinted with permission of Perth Now

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tetrick, George sweep opening day features
04-Jan-2021 20:01 PM NZDT
Extravaganza - Two $30,000 Guaranteed Pools
04-Jan-2021 19:01 PM NZDT
Big M fans 'Let It Ride' as Handle tops $4.5m
03-Jan-2021 19:01 PM NZDT
Merriman/Rhoades sweep Northfield titles
03-Jan-2021 16:01 PM NZDT
Miami Valley kicks off 8th season Sunday
03-Jan-2021 16:01 PM NZDT
IaHHA meeting and awards banquet Canceled
03-Jan-2021 15:01 PM NZDT
MacKenzie and Dube team up in Preferred
03-Jan-2021 11:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News