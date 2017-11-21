Day At The Track

Lewis claims eighth Bunbury Cup

10:59 PM 21 Nov 2017 NZDT
Chris Lewis, harness racing
Chris Lewis drives Sokys Bigbullet back into the stables after winning the $50,000 Bunbury Cup MS Pace (2569m) at Donaldson Park on Saturday night.
Mitchell Woodcock Photo

Harness racing veteran reinsman Chris Lewis won his eighth $50,000 Bunbury Cup MS Pace (2569m) when he drove Sokys Bigbullet to victory at Donaldson Park on Saturday night.

Harness racing fans were treated to a brilliant night of racing, but it was Lewis and his eight-year-old bay gelding who were the stars when they won a tight contest from Kristian Hawkins and The Trilogy by half-a-neck.

Lewis had previously won the Bunbury Cup in 1980, 1982, 1987, 1998, 2005, 2008 and 2011 and does not look like he is going to stop adding to his impressive resume.

The $5.30 chance sat comfortably at the front for most of the race, but the Tony Svilicich-trained gelding was challenged on the straight and held on in what will go down as an instant classic.

Favourite and local hopeful Natural Disaster finished a disappointing sixth by more than four and a half metres behind the winner.

By Mitchell Woodcock

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian

