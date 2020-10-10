Lexington Selected Sale - fourth session

Canadian partners David Anderson and John Fielding joined forces to take home the top ticket in Thursday’s fourth session of the harness racing Lexington Selected Yearling Sale when they shelled out $72,000 to purchase trotting colt Fight Song.

Selling as Hip #637, Fight Song is a Kadabra-Fortune Of Fables colt consigned by Cane Run Farm. The colt is a half-brother to the Cantab Hall filly Fade Into You (1:54.4 - $215,628).

It was another night that belonged to the trotters as the top four prices – five if you include the $75,000 RNA on the Chapter Seven-Dream Baby Dream colt On Cloud Seven.

Hip #556 Bethereinaprosecco was hammered down for $65,000 with JB Racing signing the sales slip on the daughter of Bar Hopping. The filly is the first foal of the 1:53.2 winner Thankful Reward. She was consigned by Kentuckiana Farms.

Hip #577 Unity In One also commanded a final bid of $65,000, and that bid was placed by Jenny Melander. The Cantab Hall-Southwind Adele colt is a half-brother to the multiple stakes winner, She Rocks Kemp (1:54.3 - $152,225). He was consigned by Hunterton Sales Agency.

Hip #530 Penthouse S was a $60,000 purchase by Marcus Melander. The daughter of Nuncio is the second foal out of Penthouse S. The dam is a half-sister to Scarlet Knight (1:52.3 - $1,951,740). Hunterton Sales Agency consigned the trotter lass.

A total of 169 yearlings went through the ring during Thursday’s fourth session with just shy of $6.5 million in total purchases for an average price of $36,094. Last year saw 168 yearlings sell during the fourth session of the sale for close to $4.6 million in total sales and an average sale price of $27,268.

Over the course of the first four sessions a total of 648 yearlings have sold for $36,609,000. The average sale price going into Friday’s fifth – and final – session is $56,495.

From Standardbred Canada



