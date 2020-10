The five-session harness racing Lexington Selected Sale starts tonight and will run through Friday (Oct. 9) in Lexington, Kentucky.

Each session will get underway at 7 p.m.

In its entirety, the five-day yearling auction will feature Hips 1 through 860.

The company’s mixed sale will follow on Saturday evening (Oct. 10).

For additional information, please check out the sale website.