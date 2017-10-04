Day At The Track

Lexington Selected Yearling Sale set

06:59 AM 04 Oct 2017 NZDT
Lexington Selected Yearling Sale, Harness Racing
Columbus, OH --- The 2017 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale will begin on Tuesday (Oct. 3) and continue through Saturday (Oct. 7) at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion in Lexington, Ky.

All sessions will start at 7 p.m.

Live streaming sales video will be available at this link, while the complete sales results can be found at this link.

For more information go to www.lexingtonselected.com.

Complete recaps of the individual sessions will be available at www.ustrotting.com on the mornings following the evening sessions.

 
USTA Communications Department 
