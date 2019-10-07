Lexington sale concludes record week

Lexington, KY — A night after establishing the record for gross, the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale concluded Saturday (Oct. 5) with the record for average, closing the book on a sale that saw the first million-dollar yearlings in history as well as the top-selling pacer and filly trotter pass through the auction ring.

This year’s event at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion ended with a gross of $46.48 million for 762 horses and average of $60,997. The previous best average was in 2017, at $58,537 for 622 horses. Last year’s sale established the previous record for gross, with $39.77 million for 702 horses.The average this year was up 4.20 percent compared to 2017 and 7.66 percent compared to last year’s $56,652. The gross was up 16.87 percent.

Saturday’s fifth session saw 129 yearlings sell for $2.96 million, an average of $23,016. The gross compared to last year’s fifth session, when 116 horses sold for $2.76 million, was ahead 7.37 percent. The average was down 3.44 percent from last year’s $23,836.

The session’s top seller was pacing colt Tabooma, by Always A Virgin out of Walstan’s Lady, for $97,000. His half-sister PJ’s Legacy was an Ohio Breeders Championship winner this season at age 2. Tabooma was purchased by Kathy Smith, consigned by Anvil And Lace Farm, and bred by Walter Fister.

Creedom, a trotting filly by Swan For All out of Cree, was second at $95,000. She purchased by Preferred Equine as agent for Lindy Farm. She was consigned by Peninsula Farm and bred by Michael Andrew.

A total of 121 horses sold for at least $100,000 this year, three shy of last year’s record of 124.

Muscle Hill and Father Patrick led trotting sires in gross, with 55 Muscle Hill yearlings totaling $7.15 million ($130,073 average) and 48 Father Patrick yearlings totaling $5.36 million ($111,667). The two also led in average among trotting sires with more than one horse sold.

Somebeachsomewhere and first-crop sire Always B Miki topped the pacing sires in gross, with 38 Somebeachsomewhere yearlings totaling $4.28 million ($112,763 average) and 56 Always B Miki yearlings totaling $3.99 million ($71,321). Somebeachsomewhere led in average followed by Captaintreacherous at $73,776 for 49 yearlings sold.

For complete results, click here.