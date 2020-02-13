Libertybelle Midfrew - A champ & stellar Mum

Libertybelle Midfrew has this stunning Captaintreacherous filly on her now

On the racetrack, Libertybelle Midfrew was an outstanding harness racing mare. As tough as they come!

“Libby” won over $600,000 in prizemoney and competed at the highest level in Western Australia.

“Libby’s” credits include the Group 1 WA Oaks and the Group 1 Golden Nugget in 2014.

To watch the video replay of The WA Oaks click on this link.

To watch the video replay of The Golden Nugget click on this link.

The mare’s racetrack deeds are now starting to be repeated in the breeding barn. Jackie Gibson of Success Stud tells us that she has become a real favourite of her Mum, Mary Gibson, the matriarch at Young, NSW.

She is simply everyone’s favourite animal. Kind, gentle and regal. A bit like Mary.

The Bettors Delight colt out of her sold for $120,000 at last year’s Sydney APG sale. He is now in the hands of Marg Lee and reports are good.

This year’s offering at Sydney APG is another cracking Bettors Delight colt. He is lot 722 in the Sydney APG sale.

If photos do not lie, this bloke might yet fetch more than last year’s result. Jackie says he is without doubt one of the most impressive yearlings turned off Success Stud.

We are delighted to be able to present a product off Success like this colt, said Jackie.

Lot 722 in The Sydney APG Sale. A Bettor's Delight colt from Libertybelle Midfrew

What excites Jackie and Mary even more, is that this year’s product appears to repeat offering. Libby has a most stunning Captaintreacherous filly on her now. The great Captaintreacherous throws a wonderful type and he did not miss out with Libby.

We just love being greeted by the great mare every morning. We see her as part of the Success story and likely to fill a similar role in the Gibson history book to the great producer, Grace Robinson.

If photos do not lie, who would not want this filly tucked away as a future champ!