Life is good at Coolamon for the Clements

Fanatical NSW Riverina harness racing couple Len and Christine Clement are enjoying a lucky run that's giving them plenty to smile about.

Len and his wife Christine form a great team and like most small-time stables they just enjoy the thrill of racing - but are ecstatic about successes coming their way.

"We were a bit fortunate last week at the Riverina Paceway at Wagga when we had a narrow win with Auckland Star in the HRNSW Rewards Series first heat," said 62-year-old trainer-driver Len.

The four-year-old bay gelding Auckland Star ( Auckland Reactor **-Maxistar (Bonamax) ended up behind the leader and on the back of race favorite The Maniac - but it was to be a race full of drama.

Second favorite Our Sams Home was back in the field and sent midrace by reinsman Blake Jones for a three-wide run to sit in the death-seat, and later with the finish line in sight, the favored pair had cleared out for a tight battle. However, Our Sams Home spotted an object on the track and veered suddenly inwards, wiping out The Maniac and putting them both out of play.

Len Clement had fortuitously shifted off the fence with Auckland Star - and it was a wining move.

"My fella still felt good so I moved off, and luckily I did, otherwise I would have got the backwash and it could have been very nasty," Clement said.

Auckland Star, whose stable name is "Simon", made the most of the opportunity to score a narrow victory, then his stablemate Nunya ran fifth in the second heat, with the Clements now taking both horses into a $10,200 Final this Friday at Young.

Clement said Auckland Star brushed his front leg below the knee in his races.

"I've worked on changing his shoeing because the moment he just brushes, that's it for him. We're winning the battle and the big tracks certainly help him," he said.

"We got the horse earlier this year and that was his first win for us. He was really going nowhere in Sydney, but he just might keep improving down here with some confidence."



Auckland Star and Len Clement are now off to Young on Friday

Clement said that while he was self-taught in many aspects of the sport, he had a couple of good teachers in the art of horse farrier.

"I'm so pleased I took that path and properly learnt that trade," he said.

Len and Christine have been caretakers for two years at the Coolamon showgrounds, which boasts a 1000 metre harness racing track.

"We keep the grounds in order, do a bit of maintenance as well as take on the role of track curator. There are trials here every Sunday morning, and horses come from everywhere," Clement said.

"The track is open every day and it's not unusual to have up to 14 horses jogging around. There's also a guy who comes down when his track at home has water on it...but we haven't seen him for a while - it doesn't know how to rain much anymore!"

Clement, who has been in trotting for 45 years, was stable foreman at a big Inverell stable many years ago, as well as a freelance driver.

He said some of his best horses have been free-legged pacer Galaxy Raider, a winner of 12 races and $50,000; and Stain, who had leg problems, but still won four out of five at one stage.

"I'm a carpenter by trade, but I drove interstate trucks for 10 years. There's been lots of other things too. I've had some health issues, but I'm all good now."

Clement broke his back in a racefall at Tamworth in 1980, after being thrown "about 25ft into the air."

That injury required several operations, while a smashed shoulder needed reconstruction surgery.

"We are in it for the fun. I can say that if Christine wasn't helping me with mixing feeds and other stable chores, I wouldn't be still in it. We also have a great bunch of owners," he said.

Clement said 92-year-old Florence Cairns, of Bargo, and her daughter Elizabeth Cole, who bred Auckland Star, were "over the moon" with the recent win.

"They were still sending me text messages at 11.30 at night after the race. In the end I told them it was past their bedtime!"

Len has long held an ambition to drive on every New South Wales track, and two years ago he and Christine ticked the goal off their bucket list.

"We absolutely loved it - Goulburn was the best track, but I've got a soft spot for that amazing little tight track at Broken Hill. I loved it immensely," he said.

"Life is pretty good. We haven't got any complaints and I reckon we are very blessed to have a nice team of horses going around which is fun."

**The former champion pacer and now exciting sire Auckland Reactor is standing at Alabar Farm, Echuca.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura