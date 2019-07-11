Life's a beach for Lochinvar Art

With nowhere to go and nowhere to be, a day at the beach is just what you need, so the saying goes! And that certainly sits nicely at the moment with crack Victorian harness racing colt Lochinvar Art, who is enjoying a working holiday frolicking in the sun, surf and saltwater of the Pacific Ocean at Redcliffe, north of Brisbane.

"l gave him a nice hit-out at the Redcliffe track and then we decided to head to the beach - it was his first-ever dip in the sea and he absolutely loved it," trainer Laura Crossland, of Kialla, near Shepparton said.

"He was walking around without a worry in the world. But we did get a bit concerned at one stage when he looked like he wanted to enjoy a roll in the water!

"Thankfully I wasn't leading him at the time. Our friend Alex Alchin had that job, but he had it all under control."

Lochinvar Art ( Modern Art USA-Ponder In Paris ( Ponder USA) is lining up in the Group Three 2019 Egmont Park Stud South East Derby at Brisbane's Albion Park on Saturday night.

The promising youngster, owned by a keen supporter of the sport Kevin Gordon, has drawn barrier three, but is likely to start from the two hole with the race emergency on his inside.

It will be the first time the pacer has competed at the track, commonly known in the industry as "the creek", and Crossland and her partner-reinsman David Moran are looking forward to it immensely.

"We've never been here before and I have just got the surprise of my life with news that I'm driving at the meeting now as well as David," Crossland said.

"There's an invitational race for female drivers and I got a guernsey there. I have also got the pick-up drive on one of my old favorites in Hashtag in another event," she said.

"I've had to ring David and tell him to bring up my driving pants and boots when he catches the plane on Friday. It's exciting."

Crossland said the pacer had now spent a week up north, after his close second ten days ago in the Group One Vincent Alabar NSW Breeders' Challenge.

"He came up not long after that run at Menangle and he pulled up unbelievably," she said.

"He's thriving on the change of scenery and hasn't been unsettled at all by the different surroundings, so we couldn't be happier."

Lochinvar Art has a remarkable record, never finishing further back than third (12 wins and 11 placings) in his 23 starts. Saturday night's derby at Albion Park has some depth, particularly with the Purdon-Rasmussen All Stars team having the brilliant Self Assured and Jesse Duke.

"There are a couple of locals in Trojan Banner, Star of Montana and We Salute You who all go really nice, too," Crossland said.

"Then we will be in the big one, the $100,000 Queensland Derby on the following Saturday, July 20."

Lochinvar Art will then fly home and after three or four days enjoying paddock life, the young Crossland-Moran team have the rich Breeders Crown series at Melton in their sights.

While Crossland is enjoying the winter sunshine up north, albeit spending a huge amount of time with their 3yo sensation, it's left a busy schedule for Moran and 15-year-old Cody who've kept the big team going at home.

In addition, there have been race meetings at Melton and Cobram where Moran was in demand as a driver.

"Being busy is just all part of the game. But I can say Cody and myself are looking forward to Friday when we fly up to Brisbane to join Laura and the horse," Moran said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

P 0498 490 672

E hello@newsalertpr.com.au

W www.newsalertpr.com.au



