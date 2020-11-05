Life's a beach for Pink Galahs

Eve Britten and Pink Galahs look right at home at the beach

Every superstar needs some time out, and for sensational trotting filly Pink Galahs, leisure time at the beach is her new favorite pastime away from harness racing rigors.

The three-year-old recently made her first trip to the beach, and trainer Matt Craven said she took to the surf like a pro.

Watch the beach trip click here.

"I jumped on her bareback at home to make sure everything was going to be okay before we set out because the beach is an hour away from our stables," Craven, of Ecklin South, in western Victoria, said.

"She wasn't a problem, so we loaded her up with a few others and off we went. She needed a little bit of coaxing when she saw a few small waves rolling in, but that was all - she was fine with it," he said.

"I must be honest and say that we don't go to the beach as often as I'd like but the horses enjoy it and so do our stable workers."

Pink Galahs took to the surf like a natural this week after her Derby win on Sunday

Pink Galahs showed she was all class to win the $75,000 Bold Eagle @ Haras Des Trotteurs Victoria Trotters Derby Final at Maryborough on Sunday.

Craven said one the main targets for Pink Galahs, known around the stables as "brown dog", was now the rich VicBred races in December.

The likeable horseman said Pink Galahs had pulled up a treat after her latest win - her ninth in her past 10 starts.

"I don't plan to give her a break-she will stay in work and we'll keep ticking her along," Craven said.

"She is very tiny but has an incredible will to win. In her second start, she made an early mistake in a group one event (Vicbred Super Series 2YO Final), and then got going to make up a huge amount of ground. She ran third, but arguably probably should have won," he said.

"Obviously one of her main attributes is she has nice speed for a trotter. When you ask her to go, she doesn't hesitate and is very strong as well."



Matthew Craven and Pink Galahs --Stuart McCormick photo

Pink Galahs is raced by Caleb Lewis and his wife Laura, along with well-known former Marnoo trainer-driver Bryan Healy, who now resides on the Gold Coast.

Laura is the daughter of Bryan and granddaughter of the late Ric Healy.

"Caleb and his brother own the Gordon Hotel at Portland. Laura is a vet nurse and just loves harness racing. She's been over to France to get a first-hand look at the industry," Craven said.

The Healy family bred Maori Miss, the foundation mare which led to Australia's best-known trotting breeding line. It included the 1970s superstar Maori's Idol, a magnificent individual who finished with 40 wins and four placings from 46 starts, and Maori Mia, the great-great grand dam of Pink Galahs.

Maori's Idol was the first Australian trotter to break two minutes with 1.59-3 on November 19, 1977 at Moonee Valley.

Pink Galahs, by Skyvalley out of Sweetasay (Tennotrump), has 13 wins, two seconds and two thirds from 19 starts for $188,000.

Sweetasay landed two race wins from 39 starts before being sent to the breeding barn.

Craven said the name Pink Galahs was derived from Caleb's love of John Williamson's classics "Galleries of Pink Galahs".

"When Caleb was a young fellow, he would be driving around with his grandfather in his ute. His grandfather, who got him into trotting, would always have John Williamson on the radio," he said.

"I think Caleb has continued to name other horses after songs."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura