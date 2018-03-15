Lilley Filly gathers attention in harness racing

The ascension of Bettim Jackie in Ontario racing is gathering attention both from Island racing enthusiasts and Ontario horsemen as well. The Island bred filly, who learned her early lessons from trainer Jeff Lilley at the Charlottetown Driving Park, recently won in 1:53.4 at Woodbine Raceway, her second victory in a row on the tough Woodbine circuit.

The 3-year old daughter of Andreoli Hanover has continued to improve with every start and has nearly $50,000 in earnings so far this year. Her 2-year old campaign was a bit inconsistent in the Maritimes but she did show some immense talent on occasion and recorded a Lady Slipper-Grassroots victory at the Summerside Raceway in August.

Trainer Jeff Lilley has had a lot of success with his “Bettim” named pupils, Bettim Jackie looks like she could be the best one yet.