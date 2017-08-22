Lima Novelty sets track record at Monticello

On Monday afternoon (August 21) at Monticello Raceway, a rare solar eclipse took place which had little to no effect for its duration as the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for harness racing 2-Year-Old Filly Trotters dominated the program. The Sire Stakes laden card was marred by 12 scratches due to sickness that has hit many stables extremely hard over the past 2 weeks.

In this first heat of NYSS going for a purse of $36,566, saw Supergirl Riley and Girl Talk battle for early position going to the ¼ in 29.0. Once on the lead, Supergirl Riley was at half in 58.2 and had two lengths on the field, the gap widened at the ¾ pole where she was up by three lengths, tripping the beam in 1:28.1, at this point Lima Novelty was underway from the back of the pack. Supergirl Riley's lead diminished at the top of the stretch, Lima Novelty continued to range into contention and uncorked a 28.2 last quarter to score in 1:57.3, obliterating the old record of 1:59.2 formally held by Shaqline and lady Riviera. Lima Novelty is owned by Kenneth Jacobs, the Chapter Seven filly is trained by Linda Toscano, it was her 3rd consecutive win in Sire Stake company, Jason Bartlett drove the filly.

In the second division of Sire Stakes in race three, saw the better half of the Ake Svanstedt entry, Plunge Blue Chip scratched due to illness. This left Fury Road (PP3) barred from wagering and raced for purse only, the filly she took advantage of the absence of her sick stable mate and wired the field in 2:00.4, to score by a head over Lucky Rainbow and White Cheetah. The Muscle Mass filly was trained and driven by Ake Svanstedt for owner Knutsson Training Inc. of Delray Beach Florida.

Jackie Newlands tried the down the road tactic, but faltered of the head of the lane and made a break in the final division of Sire Stakes after setting fractions of 29.3, 1:00.1 and 1:29.3. Lucky Ava inherited the lead followed by Setntheworldonfire, Sevenbuyeleven who sat 4th bidding her time the entire mile was fresh of the head on the lane. The Chapter Seven filly streaked home in 28.4 to prevail in a tight photo over Lucky Ava. Jason Bartlett drove for owner Kenneth Jacobs of Baldwinsville NY.

In the first Excelsior A event going for a purse of $15,000 saw Barn Bliss ($3.20) score in 2:01.3 for the Barn Wizard Steve Pratt. The other Excelsior A winners where Southwind Cookie 2:01.2, Chaperess 1:59.1, Pain in the Mass 2:00 and A Thing Goin On scored in 2:02.1, to give Jason Bartlett his 4th win of the afternoon. The B class Excelsior's went for a purse of $6,600, saw Irish Kate win the first split in 2:05.1, in a non-betting race, Grammy Winner won by 27 lengths in 2:02.1 for Tyler Buter and Video Chic 2:02.1.

On the afternoon, Jason Bartlett won four races, Trond Smedshammer trained and drove two winners, Linda Toscano notched three training wins', Ake Svanstedt had two training wins and owners Ken Jacobs and Purple Haze Stable each garnered an owner double.

Chapter Seven was the winning sire, as five of his daughters entered the winners circle. Credit Winner and Muscle Mass were tied in the place spot with 2 winners each.

New York Sire Stakes action returns to Monticello Raceway on August 28 when 2-Year-old Colt Pacers come to town.

By Shawn Wiles