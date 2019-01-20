In-form pacer Lincoln Road will remain local.

The former New Zealand pacer was purchased last year with aspirations of being a contender for the Gr.1 $200,000 Chariots of Fire, the pinnacle event for four-year-old’s staged at TABCORP Park, Menangle next month.

An impressive winner of his past five starts, the latest comes on Tuesday afternoon at Albion Park when leading throughout in fast time.

And while his current form lines read impressively, connections will resist the temptation of an interstate trip.

“We’re thrilled with his efforts of late and he’s clearly performing at a very high level but a trip south is not the right thing for the horse. It’s his first campaign and he’s become a little stirred up and I think it could tip him over the edge.” Trainer Alistair Barnes said.

A winner of 9 races from 21 starts, the versatile gelding has won 5 of his 8 starts in the Sunshine State.

But Barnes is looking long term with his stable star.

“I think the Brisbane winter carnival is a better option, we can give him an ease up and build nicely to those features rather than putting him in the deep end by chasing the Chariots.

“He’s a horse we’re hoping can reach open class grade and have plenty of fun with along the way, he’s only a young horse and still very inexperienced. He’s still got plenty of upside and should continue to develop.

“He has led, parked out and come from behind in his victories to date and I honestly feel his best option is sitting off the pace and coming with one run. As he rises in class, we may have to drive him more that way so that’s a nice problem to have.”

Lincoln Road is raced by Victorian based couple, Cesare and Maria Di Gregorio.

And they’re racing a number of prospects through the Barnes stable.

Handy performer Bet Im Special was their maiden purchase while they’ve added Miss Blue Glory and the trotter Whataboyz.

Barnes, a dual licence trainer, currently has a team of 17 in work.