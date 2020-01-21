Lindy The Great sells for $450,000

Lindy The Great and driver Tim Tetrick get the win in the second of three Breeders Crown eliminations for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters at Hoosier Park

The six-year-old Crazed horse went through the ring as Hip #126, and it didn’t take long before Lindy The Great attracted the $450,000 bid. Lindy The Great was consigned by Preferred Equine Inc. and was purchased by horseman Rene Allard of Matamoras, Pennsylvania.

Lindy The Great has made 47 starts thus far in his career and has notched 14 wins, six second-place finishes and a trio of third-place efforts. His career purse earnings currently sit at $680,667 and he boasts a mark of 1:51.1, which was taken over Woodbine Mohawk Park in 2019 (he was also clocked in 1:49.3 while finishing fourth at the Red Mile in 2018).

