Day At The Track

Lindy The Great sells for $450,000

11:09 AM 21 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lindy The Great
Lindy The Great and driver Tim Tetrick get the win in the second of three Breeders Crown eliminations for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters at Hoosier Park
Dean Gillette Photography

The six-year-old Crazed horse went through the ring as Hip #126, and it didn’t take long before Lindy The Great attracted the $450,000 bid. Lindy The Great was consigned by Preferred Equine Inc. and was purchased by horseman Rene Allard of Matamoras, Pennsylvania.

Lindy The Great has made 47 starts thus far in his career and has notched 14 wins, six second-place finishes and a trio of third-place efforts. His career purse earnings currently sit at $680,667 and he boasts a mark of 1:51.1, which was taken over Woodbine Mohawk Park in 2019 (he was also clocked in 1:49.3 while finishing fourth at the Red Mile in 2018).

To read the full article click here.

To view the results from the sale, click here.

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Miami Valley Claim To Fame Finals
21-Jan-2020 13:01 PM NZDT
Tricky Nick quick in Meadows feature
21-Jan-2020 13:01 PM NZDT
Tattersalls’ Winter Mixed Sale Today
21-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Nine qualify for Claim To Fame Final
20-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
OHHA names Horse of the Year
20-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Dunn makes right choice in Preferred Pace
19-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
$40,000 Open Trot to Swansea
19-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News